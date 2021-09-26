At Home: Make the most of your fall mums

Colorful chrysanthemum plants seemingly bursting with blooms are hard to resist in the fall.

It seems you see them everywhere. There’s a good chance you will break down and buy couple to decorate your front porch.

They come in a wide variety of colors, and few plants fill a pot with such a massive number of flowers.

Here are some mum facts and gardening tips compiled from past Tulsa World columns to help you make the most of your mums.

Mum origins

Chrysanthemums are native to China, where they have been prized for more than 2,000 years. The name “chrysanthemum” comes from the Greek words for gold (chrysos) and flower (anthos). Modern garden mums come in a huge selection of colors, shapes and sizes.

Planting potted mums

Many of the mums you might find for purchase this year have been forced into blooming for the season. This process makes introducing them into your garden more challenging. Some are also bred specifically for pots and are likely not as hardy as the mums you see in gardens. These potted mums may have an extensive root system in the pot, but they may not be able to establish themselves before winter.