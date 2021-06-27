At Home: Grandmillennial style: How to achieve the latest trend in home decor

What’s old is still old, but it could be stylish again.

The latest generation of homeowners is bucking the blasé in favor of a new twist on traditional pieces previously deemed outdated. The result is grandmillennial style, an unexpected marriage of patterns and texture galore.

Vibrant wallpaper, needlepoint pillows, floral everything — what was once in your grandmother’s living room is back en vogue as part of this eclectic design trend.

We hit up resale stores in the Tulsa area to find ways to incorporate this style in your own home.

