Editor's Note: In recognition of Gathering Place turning 5 years old this week, we are reissuing stories that ran before and during its grand opening.

1999: George Kaiser Family Foundation formed

Early 2000s: George Kaiser, in a four-page list of foundation priorities, includes this: “My emphasis is on creating attractive, outdoor gathering spots along the river.”

Early 2009: GKFF completes purchases of Legacy Apartments, Sundance Apartments and Blair Mansion, clearing the way for the development of the park

September 2010: GKFF issues request for qualifications for park master plan

July 2011: Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates hired to design park

Early 2012: Public learns of plans to build Gathering Place

March 2012: First public meeting to receive public input

November 2012: GKFF announces land bridges to link park to River Parks trails

June 2013: Final park model unveiled

August 2013: Williams Foundation pledges up to $16 million to the park, becoming the first major corporate donor to the park

February 2014: Blair Mansion demolished

August 2014: Park donated to Riverparks Authority

September 2014: Groundbreaking

November 2014: Site work at park begins

July 2015: Riverside Drive closed for reconstruction

August 2015: Crossland Construction replaces Manhattan Construction as construction manager

Sept. 8, 2018: Park opens

