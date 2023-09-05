Editor's Note: In recognition of Gathering Place turning 5 years old this week, we are reissuing stories that ran before and during its grand opening.
1999: George Kaiser Family Foundation formed
Early 2000s: George Kaiser, in a four-page list of foundation priorities, includes this: “My emphasis is on creating attractive, outdoor gathering spots along the river.”
Early 2009: GKFF completes purchases of Legacy Apartments, Sundance Apartments and Blair Mansion, clearing the way for the development of the park
September 2010: GKFF issues request for qualifications for park master plan
July 2011: Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates hired to design park
Early 2012: Public learns of plans to build Gathering Place
March 2012: First public meeting to receive public input
November 2012: GKFF announces land bridges to link park to River Parks trails
June 2013: Final park model unveiled
August 2013: Williams Foundation pledges up to $16 million to the park, becoming the first major corporate donor to the park
February 2014: Blair Mansion demolished
August 2014: Park donated to Riverparks Authority
September 2014: Groundbreaking
November 2014: Site work at park begins
July 2015: Riverside Drive closed for reconstruction
August 2015: Crossland Construction replaces Manhattan Construction as construction manager
Sept. 8, 2018: Park opens
