2021-2022 seasons in Tulsa arts organizations

TULSA BALLET

All programs at the Tulsa PAC unless otherwise noted.

Sept. 9-19 – “Creations in Studio K” at the company’s Studio K Theater

Oct. 28-31 – “Breakin’ Bricks,” world premiere by Jennifer Archibald, with “Flight of Fancy,” by Ma Cong

Dec. 10-23 – World Premiere of “The Nutcracker,” by Val Caniparoli and Ma Cong

Feb. 10-13, 2022 – U.S. premiere of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s “Vendetta: A Mafia Story”

March 23-27, 2022 – “Swan Lake”

May 12-15, 2022 – “Signature Series” at the Lorton Performance Center

For information on season tickets: tulsaballet.org

TULSA OPERA

Oct. 15 – “Gianni Schicchi,” by Giacomo Puccini, at ONEOK Field

Feb. 25 & 27 – “Emmeline,” by Tobias Picker

April 28 & May 1 – “Salome” by Richard Strauss