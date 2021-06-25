2021-2022 seasons in Tulsa arts organizations

TULSA BALLET
All programs at the Tulsa PAC unless otherwise noted.
Sept. 9-19 – “Creations in Studio K” at the company’s Studio K Theater
Oct. 28-31 – “Breakin’ Bricks,” world premiere by Jennifer Archibald, with “Flight of Fancy,” by Ma Cong
Dec. 10-23 – World Premiere of “The Nutcracker,” by Val Caniparoli and Ma Cong
Feb. 10-13, 2022 – U.S. premiere of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s “Vendetta: A Mafia Story”
March 23-27, 2022 – “Swan Lake”
May 12-15, 2022 – “Signature Series” at the Lorton Performance Center
For information on season tickets: tulsaballet.org
TULSA OPERA
All programs at the Tulsa PAC unless otherwise noted.
Oct. 15 – “Gianni Schicchi,” by Giacomo Puccini, at ONEOK Field
Feb. 25 & 27 – “Emmeline,” by Tobias Picker
April 28 & May 1 – “Salome” by Richard Strauss
For information on season tickets: tulsaopera.com
TULSA SYMPHONY
All programs at the Tulsa PAC unless otherwise noted.
Sept. 3 – Symphony In The Park, at Guthrie Green
Oct. 9 – Classics I: Triumph, with pianist Garrick Ohlsson
Nov. 13 – Classics II: Symphonic Poetry, with Sarah Hicks, guest conductor
Dec. 4 – The Polar Express in Concert, Ron Spigelman, conductor
Jan. 15, 2022 – Classics III: Folk Dances, with Jarrod Roberston, principal tuba
Jan. 29, 2022 – Star Wars: In Concert, with Ron Spigelman, conductor
Feb. 3, 2022 – Classics IV: Spitfire, with Janinah Burnett, soprano
March 5, 2022 – Classics V: Unfinished, with pianist Orion Weiss
April 4, 2022—Classics VI: The Titan, with James Bagwell, guest conductor
May 6, 2022 – Classics VII: Mercurial, with Gerhardt Zimmerman, guest
For information on season tickets: tulsasymphony.org
CELEBRITY ATTRACTIONS
All programs at the Tulsa PAC unless otherwise noted.
Aug. 31-Sept. 9 – “Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville”
Oct. 12-17 – “Come From Away”
Nov. 2-7 – Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”
Jan. 4-9, 2022 – “Mean Girls: The Musical”
March 8-13, 2022 – “Tootsie: The Musical”
June 14-19, 2022 – “Oklahoma!”
July 19-24, 2022 – “Anastasia”
Sept. 27-Oct. 2 – “Hadestown”
Fall 2022 – “Disney’s Frozen”
For information on season tickets: celebrityattractions.com
THEATRE TULSA
All programs at the Tulsa PAC unless otherwise noted.
Aug. 13-29 – “Matilda The Musical”
Aug. 27-Sept. 5 – “The Guys,” drama by Anne Nelson
Oct. 8-17 – “Dreamgirls”
Jan. 14-30, 2022 – “The Sound of Music”
Feb. 25-March 6, 2022 – “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” drama by Will Arbery
April 22-May 8, 2022 – “Singin’ In The Rain”
For information on season tickets: theatretulsa.org
AMERICAN THEATRE COMPANY
All programs at the Tulsa PAC unless otherwise noted.
Oct. 8-16 – “An Enemy of the People,” adapted from Henrik Ibsen by David Blakely
Dec. 10-23 – “A Christmas Carol,” adapted by Bob Odle and Richard Averill
Dec. 17-18 – “A Christmas Carol” at the Admiral Twin Drive-In
March 11-19, 2022 – “Laughing Wild” by Christopher Durang
May 6-14, 2022 – “The Elephant Man” by Bernard Pomerance
July 21-24, 2022 – “Dead Ringer,” by Gino Dilorio
For information on season tickets: americantheatrecompany.org