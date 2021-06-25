 Skip to main content
2021-2022 seasons in Tulsa arts organizations
2021-2022 seasons in Tulsa arts organizations

TULSA BALLET

All programs at the Tulsa PAC unless otherwise noted.

Sept. 9-19 – “Creations in Studio K” at the company’s Studio K Theater

Oct. 28-31 – “Breakin’ Bricks,” world premiere by Jennifer Archibald, with “Flight of Fancy,” by Ma Cong

Dec. 10-23 – World Premiere of “The Nutcracker,” by Val Caniparoli and Ma Cong

Feb. 10-13, 2022 – U.S. premiere of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s “Vendetta: A Mafia Story”

March 23-27, 2022 – “Swan Lake”

May 12-15, 2022 – “Signature Series” at the Lorton Performance Center

For information on season tickets: tulsaballet.org

TULSA OPERA

All programs at the Tulsa PAC unless otherwise noted.

Oct. 15 – “Gianni Schicchi,” by Giacomo Puccini, at ONEOK Field

Feb. 25 & 27 – “Emmeline,” by Tobias Picker

April 28 & May 1 – “Salome” by Richard Strauss

For information on season tickets: tulsaopera.com

TULSA SYMPHONY

All programs at the Tulsa PAC unless otherwise noted.

Sept. 3 – Symphony In The Park, at Guthrie Green

Oct. 9 – Classics I: Triumph, with pianist Garrick Ohlsson

Nov. 13 – Classics II: Symphonic Poetry, with Sarah Hicks, guest conductor

Dec. 4 – The Polar Express in Concert, Ron Spigelman, conductor

Jan. 15, 2022 – Classics III: Folk Dances, with Jarrod Roberston, principal tuba

Jan. 29, 2022 – Star Wars: In Concert, with Ron Spigelman, conductor

Feb. 3, 2022 – Classics IV: Spitfire, with Janinah Burnett, soprano

March 5, 2022 – Classics V: Unfinished, with pianist Orion Weiss

April 4, 2022—Classics VI: The Titan, with James Bagwell, guest conductor

May 6, 2022 – Classics VII: Mercurial, with Gerhardt Zimmerman, guest

For information on season tickets: tulsasymphony.org

CELEBRITY ATTRACTIONS

All programs at the Tulsa PAC unless otherwise noted.

Aug. 31-Sept. 9 – “Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville”

Oct. 12-17 – “Come From Away”

Nov. 2-7 – Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

Jan. 4-9, 2022 – “Mean Girls: The Musical”

March 8-13, 2022 – “Tootsie: The Musical”

June 14-19, 2022 – “Oklahoma!”

July 19-24, 2022 – “Anastasia”

Sept. 27-Oct. 2 – “Hadestown”

Fall 2022 – “Disney’s Frozen”

For information on season tickets: celebrityattractions.com

THEATRE TULSA

All programs at the Tulsa PAC unless otherwise noted.

Aug. 13-29 – “Matilda The Musical”

Aug. 27-Sept. 5 – “The Guys,” drama by Anne Nelson

Oct. 8-17 – “Dreamgirls”

Jan. 14-30, 2022 – “The Sound of Music”

Feb. 25-March 6, 2022 – “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” drama by Will Arbery

April 22-May 8, 2022 – “Singin’ In The Rain”

For information on season tickets: theatretulsa.org

AMERICAN THEATRE COMPANY

All programs at the Tulsa PAC unless otherwise noted.

Oct. 8-16 – “An Enemy of the People,” adapted from Henrik Ibsen by David Blakely

Dec. 10-23 – “A Christmas Carol,” adapted by Bob Odle and Richard Averill

Dec. 17-18 – “A Christmas Carol” at the Admiral Twin Drive-In

March 11-19, 2022 – “Laughing Wild” by Christopher Durang

May 6-14, 2022 – “The Elephant Man” by Bernard Pomerance

July 21-24, 2022 – “Dead Ringer,” by Gino Dilorio

For information on season tickets: americantheatrecompany.org

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

