Madam President awards May 19

The League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa will host its annual Madam President Award ceremony 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.
The online event is free and open to the public on the League’s website: lwvtulsa.org.
This year’s honorees are:
Mariana Aguirre, Tulsa Honors Academy eighth-grader;
Sue Bennett, executive vice president of Oklahoma National Bank;
Emily Brandenburg, chair of Fostering Connections;
The Rev. Andrea Chambers, chair of the North Tulsa Community Education Task Force;
Wendy Drummond, a Tulsa entrepreneur, attorney and philanthropist;
Tina Glory-Jordan, secretary of state of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma;
Rep. Regina Goodwin, Oklahoma House of Representatives member from District 73;
Dr. Deborah Guilfoyle, founder of Crosstown Community Development Initiative;
Janet Levit, law professor and interim resident of the University of Tulsa;
Mackenzie Wilfong, general counsel Tulsa Community College.
The event is the major annual fundraiser for the local league. The League is a nonprofit nonpartisan organization dedicated to voters’ rights and education. Through voter registration, advocacy, public meetings and study, the league empowers citizens with information and fights for free, open and fair elections.
Major sponsors of 2021 Madam President are Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, the George Kaiser Family Foundation, the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation and Kathy Taylor. Additional sponsors include Blue Sky Bank, Jon McGrath, Tulsa Community College Foundation and Nancy McDonald.