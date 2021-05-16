Madam President awards May 19

The League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa will host its annual Madam President Award ceremony 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.

The online event is free and open to the public on the League’s website: lwvtulsa.org.

This year’s honorees are:

Mariana Aguirre, Tulsa Honors Academy eighth-grader;

Sue Bennett, executive vice president of Oklahoma National Bank;

Emily Brandenburg, chair of Fostering Connections;

The Rev. Andrea Chambers, chair of the North Tulsa Community Education Task Force;

Wendy Drummond, a Tulsa entrepreneur, attorney and philanthropist;

Tina Glory-Jordan, secretary of state of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma;

Rep. Regina Goodwin, Oklahoma House of Representatives member from District 73;

Dr. Deborah Guilfoyle, founder of Crosstown Community Development Initiative;

Janet Levit, law professor and interim resident of the University of Tulsa;

Mackenzie Wilfong, general counsel Tulsa Community College.