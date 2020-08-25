Former Tulsa World publisher Gloria Fletcher is among the 10 women who will be honored as part of the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa's annual Madam President awards, to be presented in a free online event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, that will be shown on the organization's Facebook page.
The Madam President awards honor Tulsa women nominated by the community for their commitment to leadership and service — qualities, in the eyes of the organization, make them worthy of "being President."
Fletcher served as publisher and president of the Tulsa World from June 2018 to May 2020.
The other honorees are:
• Carlisha Williams Bradley, executive director of Impact Tulsa
• Kaylie Carranza, a fifth-grader at Springdale Elementary who earned the Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Eastern Oklahoma Chapter
• Maggie Hoey, executive director of TYPros
• Kian Kamas, chief of economic development for the city of Tulsa
• Julie Lynn, chief of training for the Tulsa Fire Department
• Lane Matheson, director of the Tulsa Engineering Academy at Memorial High School
• Suzann Stewart, executive director of the Family Safety Center
• Tahira Taqi, senior project manager at Urban Strategies Inc.
• Rose Washington, CEO of Tulsa Economic Development Corp.
The event benefits the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa. Major sponsors include Kathy Taylor; the George Kaiser Family Foundation; Burt Holmes; the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation; Tom and Sue Bennett, Oklahoma National Bank; and Getner Drummond, Blue Sky Bank.
For more information, visit lwvtulsa.org.
Featured video