League of Women Voters names 'Madam President' honorees

The League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa has announced its sixth annual Madam President honorees.
Each year, the league’s commitment to leadership and service is highlighted at this event, where local women community leaders are recognized. This year, the event will be a May 5 online presentation.
This year’s honorees are:
Mariana Aguirre, an eighth-grade student at Tulsa Honor Academy Middle School and a member of the Tulsa Changemakers Advisory Committee.
Sue Bennett, co-founder of First Oklahoma Bank and philanthropist
Emily Brandenburg, activist for issues dealing with mental health and neglected children
The Rev. Andrea Chambers, assistant pastor of Antioch Baptist Church
Wendy Drummond, attorney, entrepreneur and philanthropist
Tina Glory-Jordan, secretary of state for the Cherokee Nation
Rep. Regina Goodwin, state representative for House District 73 and a leader for criminal justice reform, voter rights and education.
Dr. Deborah Guilfoyle, founder and executive director of Crosstown Learning Center
Janet Levit, interim president of the University of Tulsa
Mackenzie Wilfong, general counsel at Tulsa Community College and member of the Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice
“Now more than ever, our community is calling for men, women and young professionals to step up and get involved,” LWVMT President Lynn Staggs said. “This year’s honorees are diverse in their ages, careers and backgrounds, but they share a common passion and determination. We’re proud to honor these deserving change-makers.”
The event is the major annual fundraiser for the local League. The League is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to voters’ rights and education. Through voter registration, advocacy, public meetings and study, the league empowers citizens with information and advocates for free, open and fair elections.
Sponsorships for Madam President are available at a variety of levels. For more information: info@lwvtulsa.org
