League of Women Voters names 'Madam President' honorees

Mackenzie Wilfong, general counsel at Tulsa Community College and member of the Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice

“Now more than ever, our community is calling for men, women and young professionals to step up and get involved,” LWVMT President Lynn Staggs said. “This year’s honorees are diverse in their ages, careers and backgrounds, but they share a common passion and determination. We’re proud to honor these deserving change-makers.”

The event is the major annual fundraiser for the local League. The League is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to voters’ rights and education. Through voter registration, advocacy, public meetings and study, the league empowers citizens with information and advocates for free, open and fair elections.

Sponsorships for Madam President are available at a variety of levels. For more information: info@lwvtulsa.org

