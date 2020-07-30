The popular consignment sale Just Between Friends will take place in Broken Arrow this weekend.
Hours for the public sale are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 31-Aug. 1, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Ninowski Recreation Center, 1421 W. Kenosha Ave. in Broken Arrow.
This is the first Just Between Friends event under the organization's new owner. Mi Le now owns and operates all local JBF events, taking over from co-founder Daven Tackett, who retired earlier this year.
Le's sister, Lam Le, a doctor affiliated with St. John Hospital, is acting as medical adviser to ensure all safety precautions are in place during the pandemic at the Broken Arrow location.
Those precautions include limiting occupancy to allow for social distancing, requiring masks be worn by all workers and shoppers, low- and no-contact check systems, hand sanitizing stations throughout the building, and daily cleaning of the venue.
The Tulsa JBF event is scheduled for Sept. 17-20 at the Exchange Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.
