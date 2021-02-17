Indian Women's Pocahontas Club providing scholarships

The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club is sponsoring 10 college-bound Cherokee students, male or female, with a $600 per academic year scholarship or endowment.
Scholarship applications will be considered for full-time students enrolled in an accredited institution of higher education (college, university or vocational school).
Applications must be received by June 30. For more information regarding eligibility requirements, contact Jennifer at jennerskinner@gmail.com or visit indianwpc.org.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
