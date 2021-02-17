 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indian Women's Pocahontas Club providing scholarships

Indian Women's Pocahontas Club providing scholarships

{{featured_button_text}}

The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club is sponsoring 10 college-bound Cherokee students, male or female, with a $600 per academic year scholarship or endowment.

Scholarship applications will be considered for full-time students enrolled in an accredited institution of higher education (college, university or vocational school).

Applications must be received by June 30. For more information regarding eligibility requirements, contact Jennifer at jennerskinner@gmail.com or visit indianwpc.org.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can keep your independence as you age

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

The 'real' St. Valentine was no patron of love
Faith

The 'real' St. Valentine was no patron of love

  • Updated

Valentine’s Day actually originated as a liturgical feast to celebrate the decapitation of a third-century Christian martyr, or perhaps two. So, how did we get from beheading to betrothing?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News