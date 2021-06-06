Home work: Locals who began working at home during pandemic share advice, experiences

Next, I know people have mixed emotions about video, but for me it helps to maintain a human connection with my team and co-workers. It also ensures that I stay engaged on web conferences because I am conscious of my own presence and body language.

Lastly, you have to get up and move around. Scheduling a 30-45 minute walk or active activity over lunch or in the early afternoon does wonders for stress, anxiety and focus. When I ignore this ritual, I can feel it.

Workplaces have their own distractions, but have new distractions popped up when working from home?

Now that the kids are back in school, my home is pretty distraction-free with the exception of the occasional doorbell ring or cat walking across my keyboard. When the kids were in distance learning, even if I was not involved in the instruction, my mind was always wondering if I should be dedicating more time to supporting my son. So, the guilt was a distractor and a stressor.

What have you found to be positives of working from home?