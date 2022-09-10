Home & garden events

Tulsa Farmer’s Market, 7-11 a.m., Sept. 10, Kendall-Whittier Square, 5 S. Lewis Ave., tulsafarmersmarket.org

TFA Second Saturday Tour — Old Town Tulsa: The Arts District, 10 a.m. Sept. 10, Guthrie Green, 111 Reconciliation Way. Tickets are $20. tulsaarchitecture.org

Second Saturday Dog Day at Tulsa Botanic Garden, 10 a.m. Sept. 10, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Dr. Admission is free for Garden members and member dogs. Same-day tickets are $10 for ages 16+, $5 for ages 3-15. Children 2 and under are free. Non-member dogs are $4 per dog. tulsabotanic.org

Windchimes & Wine Class at Garden Deva, 1-3 p.m. Sept. 10, 1326 E. Third St. Tickets are $75. Pre-registration is required. shop.gardendeva.com

Second Sunday Arts and Eats Market, 10 a.m. Sept. 11, Kendall-Whittier Square, 5 S. Lewis Ave. Entry is free.

Dog Play Wednesday at the Gathering Place, 9 a.m. Sept. 14, 2650 S. John Williams Way E. Entry is free, all dogs must be on leashes.

TFA Tiny Tour: Deco vs. Not, noon Sept. 15, Chapman Green, 601 S. Boston Ave. Tickets are $15. tulsaarchitecture.org.

