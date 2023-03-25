If you’ve spent time scrolling on social media in the past few years, it’s likely you’ve come across an account called Zillow Gone Wild.

This popular page, known for posting the most interesting and outrageous homes the real estate website has to offer, has become a social media sensation, with each post garnering tens of thousands of “likes” from users.

What you might not know, however, is that the man behind Zillow Gone Wild is from Tulsa.

Samir Mezrahi started Zillow Gone Wild in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, December 2020. Since getting its start a few years ago, Mezrahi’s account has gained millions of followers — whom he calls “Zillionaires” — across multiple social media platforms.

“It just keeps growing, and I’m having a lot of fun with what I’m doing,” Mezrahi said. “I can see people really enjoy it.”

Mezrahi was born and raised in Tulsa. After moving to California for a few years, he and his family returned for his senior year at Memorial High School. Mezrahi said he always had an interest in homes, but it wasn’t until moving to California and seeing interesting architecture there that his fascination began.

After graduation, Mezrahi enrolled in the University of Oklahoma, where he studied accounting and supply chain management. Upon earning his degree, Mezrahi set his sights on New York City, moving there in the winter of 2005. He worked briefly as an accountant, left that position and was hired at Buzzfeed, which was a new company at the time.

“I’m lucky — I used to be an accountant, but it wasn’t very fun and I probably wasn’t so good at it, then I got a job at Buzzfeed,” Mezrahi said. “I joined the social team, which there wasn’t much of back then.”

With many people working and spending more time at home during the peak of the pandemic, the social-media savvy Mezrahi saw an opportunity to start Zillow Gone Wild.

“In the deep pandemic times, a lot of companies were telling their workers they could work from home, which meant more people were on their phones scrolling TikTok or Instagram,” Mezrahi said. “One thing I like to do is browse Zillow, and I thought a lot of people might also like to do that, too — maybe they’re hoping to move somewhere or are just looking for fun. … When I decided to start the account, it completely took off from the start. Then, a few weeks later, ‘Saturday Night Live’ did a sketch on Zillow, which made me feel like I was really onto something.”

From the start, followers on social media started pouring in, Mezrahi said.

“Within the first few weeks, there was a Sunday where I gained about 100,000 followers,” Mezrahi said.

Family, friends and old classmates were excited and surprised to learn that Mezrahi was the face behind the account they were constantly seeing in their newsfeeds, Mezrahi said.

“The excitement has been really cool — I talk to people and they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s you?’” Mezrahi said. “I’ve seen a lot of random old friends sharing my stories to Facebook, even though I haven’t spoken to them in so long. It’s fun to be in the space because a lot of people think of me as the ‘weird homes person,’ so I’m always getting tagged and messaged.”

These tags and messages play an important role in Zillow Gone Wild, Mezrahi said. His process for finding new listings to share is somewhat collaborative with his huge following. People often send Mezrahi strange homes they’ve found online themselves, hoping to be part of his next feature.

“People are so into their local markets, so they’re always sending me wild homes,” Mezrahi said. “I’m mostly combing through messages just to see if anything catches my eye. If a bunch of people are sending me the same home, then I know there’s got to be something interesting there. It’s so fun because I never know what kind of new things I’ll see.”

When selecting homes to post on Zillow Gone Wild, Mezrahi said he has criteria in place. He always wants to post something new that his followers haven’t seen before, and he wants his account to remain an enjoyable, happy place for people to scroll through.

“I always try to find something new, and I do try to keep it positive and fun — a lot of people will send me ‘hoarder houses’ or homes from someone who’s clearly going through a hard time, but that’s not really my idea of ‘wild,’” Mezrahi said. “There’s a home in Phoenix where a guy turned his whole first floor into a putting green. That’s the kind of stuff I love to see and find interesting.”

After over two years of running Zillow Gone Wild, Mezrahi said he’s seen his fair share of outrageous and extravagant Zillow listings. A quick scroll through the Zillow Gone Wild Instagram page showcases a Colorado home with a 200-million-year-old, 35-feet-high rock formation inside of it; a California midcentury modern home in perfect condition; and a Nevada “Jungle Palace” compound with animal enclosures and a bird sanctuary.

One of the “wildest” homes Mezrahi has seen, however, is a Tennessee mansion being sold for $1.5 million. The only catch?

“The house was literally on fire,” Mezrahi said. “The lead picture of the listing was just a huge flaming fire burning the house — you can see the fire trucks in the photo. I think the people who made the listing were kind of joking with it, and no one got hurt, but it was pretty shocking to think that someone took a picture of it on fire and was like, ‘We should use that.’”

Certain states, like Pennsylvania, Michigan and especially Florida, seem to have a wealth of interesting homes for Zillow Gone Wild to feature, Mezrahi said.

“Florida has a lot of homes that seem like they’re rentals for the theme parks, so you’ll see massive mansions with Harry Potter rooms, Star Wars rooms and arcades,” Mezrahi said.

Mezrahi said he plans to keep pursuing Zillow Gone Wild while continuing to work at Buzzfeed. With a subscription newsletter on Substack and a new video series where he visits some of the wild homes he features, Mezrahi has no plans of slowing down.

“I want to keep visiting the homes in person, because a lot of people have other questions about the homes, so being able to take exclusive pictures and go deeper is a lot of fun and something I want to keep doing,” Mezrahi said.

Follow Zillow Gone Wild on all platforms @zillowgonewild.