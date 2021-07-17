World of Homes and Saturday Scene section combines for more coverage

Starting today, the Tulsa World is combining the World of Homes and the Saturday Scene section to give you more coverage each week about everything connected to where you live.

You will still find residential properties for sale, real estate news and stories about building, remodeling and national housing trends.

But now you will get even more, with features on the latest in interior design as well as tips from local experts on the best ways to make your garden grow.

Home cooks can still find recipes and the latest food trend news in Thursday’s Scene section starting next week.