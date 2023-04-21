Nestled on a private, tree-lined hill, you’ll find a true architectural masterpiece.

This estate at 8529 S. Maplewood Ave. was built for the Amini family of Amini’s Galleria by Tulsa architect Doug Walker and designed by Leslie Elliott in 2004. It is for sale for $2.695 million.

The beautiful home, which has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms across over 9,000 square feet, pays homage to the French provincial revival and old English architectural styles. Elegant yet extremely livable, this home feels like a European getaway that you don’t have to travel far to find, agent Dustin Thames said.

“The home is in such great condition that it feels untouched, but the exterior feels older, like it’s been there forever,” Thames said. “They did a great job of creating an experience that feels luxurious, but also like you can take your shoes off and go between the indoors and the terrace.”

While it was constructed over the course of two years, no expense was spared in the creation of this estate.

“So much extra attention and time was given to the build — there was no rush in the process,” Thames said. “This home was meant to last in perpetuity.”

Meticulous detail and craftsmanship are evident throughout the home’s exterior and interior, and top-of-the-line materials from around the world were utilized in its construction, Thames said.

“This home is full of artisanal hand touches … when you see the marks of struggle with a blade or a sanding tool, it lets you know that someone took the time to work hard on it themselves,” Thames said. “It’s something that hails from the French Renaissance. It’s a touch of intimacy.”

The home’s exterior is constructed with silverdale stone sourced from Missouri, carefully built to resemble historical French estates. Beautiful stone is a recurring theme in this estate — hand-carved stone fireplaces are found throughout the home, and hand-cast columns add an elegant touch to the formal dining room.

Also found outside the home are a large plaza, offering a remarkable view of Tulsa, and a porte-cochere connecting the three-car garage to the main home. These two features make the home great for entertaining and hosting, as the porte-cochere can easily serve as a place for guests to be dropped off or for a valet, and the plaza area is ideal for outdoor events.

The home’s interior is just as stunning as the exterior, with elegant light fixtures, luxury carpets and wooden details found throughout. One such detail is found by looking up at the ceiling in the great room — carved timber hammerbeam trusses show the home’s English influences, inspired by iconic buildings like Westminster Hall.

The home’s primary suite alone spans over 2,000 square feet and includes two sitting areas, a closet, a workout room, a safe room and a crafting room, in addition to a fabulous bedroom and bathroom.

“It’s so large, it’s practically its own house,” Thames said.

Inside, you’ll also find a theater room upholstered with French toile fabrics. The speakers are hidden within the fabric, making the space that much more aesthetically pleasing. A billiards room, as well as a separate card room and lounge, provide the ultimate space to relax and have fun with friends and family.

In the back of the home, there is a private, heated pool with a waterfall and pond. The outdoor entertainment area has a large fireplace, kitchen and grill, and plenty of seating for guests. Adjacent to this area is an additional entrance on the side of the home, with a massive stone staircase made from locally-sourced boulders.

One of the most alluring parts of this property is the sheer amount of space it contains. The lot itself is massive — 1.59 acres or 69,312 square feet — but feels even bigger given its position, which backs up to private grounds owned by Holland Hall.

“The house is totally encapsulated,” Thames said. “It will remain private, hidden away on this hill.”

With an abundance of luxury touches and unmatched architecture, there’s no other home like this one on the Tulsa market.

“(The estate) really was built like a work of art,” Thames said.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Dustin Thames, OWN Tulsa, 918-814-9555.