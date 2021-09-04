Welcome fall with these simple home décor tips and tricks

Crackling fires, apple pie, golden leaves and crisp, cool nights may seem like a far-off dream when Oklahoma is still sizzling under 90-degree temperatures, but for those of us ready to say so long to summer and get in a cooler frame of mind, now’s the perfect time to change things up around the house.

Fall doesn’t officially begin until Sept. 22 this year, but why not get a jump-start and usher in the season with some easy and eye-catching décor updates?

We checked with local designers for some change-ups that are simple to do but produce gorgeous results. They require a minimum amount of effort and can be adjusted to fit any budget.

Front and center

“The easiest place to start is on the front porch,” said designer Sasha Malchi of Shoppe Sasha in Tulsa. “You can do something as simple as adding a new wreath or doormat to change up your décor for fall.”

Retailers and online merchants such as Target, Grandin Road, Ballard Designs and West Elm offer an array of front porch accents for fall, some of which also can be used year-round.