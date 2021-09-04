Welcome fall with these simple home décor tips and tricks

Crackling fires, apple pie, golden leaves and crisp, cool nights may seem like a far-off dream when Oklahoma is still sizzling under 90-degree temperatures, but for those of us ready to say so long to summer and get in a cooler frame of mind, now’s the perfect time to change things up around the house.
Fall doesn’t officially begin until Sept. 22 this year, but why not get a jump-start and usher in the season with some easy and eye-catching décor updates?
We checked with local designers for some change-ups that are simple to do but produce gorgeous results. They require a minimum amount of effort and can be adjusted to fit any budget.
Front and center
“The easiest place to start is on the front porch,” said designer Sasha Malchi of Shoppe Sasha in Tulsa. “You can do something as simple as adding a new wreath or doormat to change up your décor for fall.”
Retailers and online merchants such as Target, Grandin Road, Ballard Designs and West Elm offer an array of front porch accents for fall, some of which also can be used year-round.
Ballard Designs’ triticum wheat wreath ($129, ballarddesigns.com) makes a simple yet stylish statement with its hand-woven sheaves of real dried, golden wheat. For a gorgeous pop of fall color, consider Grandin Road’s Autumn Farmhouse berry wreath ($179, grandinroad.com), which features sumptuous clusters of faux berries and persimmons on a leafy green base, or Target’s Threshold fall oak leaves wreath ($28), which includes layers of faux, burnished orange-gold oak leaves.
West Elm’s whimsical Harvest Pumpkin coir mat ($30) adds just the right fall touch to a doorstep without being Halloween-ish and can be used indoors or out.
For a fun DIY project, Malchi suggests attaching different sized craft pumpkins to a wreath frame and topping it with a complementary ribbon. Though warm earth tones, oranges and yellows are perennial fall favorites, don’t be afraid to try brighter colors, said Malchi, who designed a wreath with a rainbow of brightly hued pumpkins accented by a black-and-white plaid bow.
Stacking doormats for a layered look is a trend that has been gaining in popularity, Malchi said, adding that homeowners can start with a low-profile mat as a base — similar to using a placemat or charger in a table setting — and top it with a fall-themed mat, which can be swapped out according to the season or holidays.
Pillow talk
Want to give your den or bedroom a fabulous but fuss-free fall face lift? Think pillows, said Christy Hanewinkel, lead designer at West Elm in Tulsa. A few carefully chosen throw pillows in fall shades can add new life to your sofa or bedding at minimal cost.
“Typically, the easiest items you can add to change up your decor without having to dish out a lot of money are throw pillows,” Hanewinkel said, adding that rust, terra cotta, yellow and navy are especially popular colors with West Elm clients for fall this year.
Consider West Elm’s Allover Crosshatch jacquard pillow covers ($40-$99), which come in a variety of sizes and feature a raised velvet crosshatch design in fall-ready colors such as copper and dark horseradish. Target’s house brand, Threshold, includes several seasonal pillows in its fall collection, including charming embroidered pumpkin pillows ($15), which feature a burnt-orange pumpkin embroidered on a cream-colored background, and chunky cable-knit lumbar pillows ($25), which come in autumn hues such as orange, gold and bronze.
Let there be light
“It’s easy in the summer to rarely turn on interior lights when the sun shines bright well into the evening. For autumn, get some lovely lamp light going and add candles to bring the glow inside your home,” said Robin Splawn, senior designer at Luxe Furniture and Design in Tulsa.
Splawn suggests adding groups of candles to a side table or dining table for a simple but elegant autumn pick-me-up.
Textural twist
While summer’s sweltering temperatures call for cool cottons and breezy linens, fabrics with a cozier, heavier texture fit the bill for fall, local experts say. Velvet, wool, leather, embroidered fabrics and those with raised patterns all can be used to give interiors a quick boost.
“A lot of our customers are drawn to distressed velvet,” Hanewinkel said, noting the fabric’s rougher surface as a unique feature. “It has a little bit more texture and personality than a traditional smooth velvet.”
Try adding a throw blanket or two to the living room sofa for added dimension and warmth, such as West Elm’s faux fur throw blanket ($100-$200) or Ballard Designs’ Moab chunky knit throw ($129) in an ivory, hand-spun wool/acrylic blend.
Nature’s bounty
Botanical accents whether faux or fresh also are an ideal tool for livening up your interiors for fall, Hanewinkel said.
If traditional fall colors aren’t your first choice, consider dried eucalyptus accents as a way to add interest. West Elm’s Pauline Stanley Studio modern eucalyptus wreath ($38), takes a chic, minimalist approach with a thin gold ring suspended from a twine loop and accented by a spray of eucalyptus leaves. The wreath’s look is ideal for fall, but can be used any time of year.
“The dark, muted green of freeze-dried eucalyptus flows really well with any season,” Hanewinkel said.
Try adding a few fresh mini pumpkins, apples or gourds to a serving bowl for a centerpiece with a splash of fall color. Faux pumpkins in velvet or glass make a great alternative to fresh versions and are a fall décor staple at Shoppe Sasha, said Malchi, who suggests displaying them in groups on a side table or in a large bowl or footed dish for a pretty effect.
“Use what you have and add to it,” she said. “You can swap out an orchid, for example, and fill the bowl with pumpkins for fall.”
Fired up for fall
A favorite gathering place on chilly days, the fireplace often is an overlooked spot when it comes to design updates, but it’s the perfect blank canvas for a fall makeover, Splawn said. Adding a few small accents to a fireplace or mantel is an easy, cost-effective way to dress up a space.
“Small log bundles tied with string, a stack of pumpkins sitting on the mantel and plaid pillows placed by the hearth would get anyone in the fall spirit,” she said.
Swags or garlands also are an easy fall fix for a drab fireplace. Try Grandin Road’s Golden Fall mantel swag ($149), which features a mix of faux foliage, fruit and corn husk accents, or Target’s Threshold artificial goldenrod garland ($20), which features sprays of faux yellow goldenrod on a pliable, 6-foot, faux-twig cord.
