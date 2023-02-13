On any given weekend, hundreds of excited Tulsans file into houses across town, eager to get the first glimpse of treasures that may lie within.

They all come for one thing — an estate sale. But each shopper has a different goal in mind.

Some seek cookware and furniture; for others, the artwork and clothing. Some are resellers who want to make a few dollars off of the china, while others are collectors hoping to find the missing piece of their extensive salt and pepper shaker collection.

Then, of course, there are plenty of stories about the historical, valuable and even bizarre finds.

Shawn Wilson owns I Heart Estate Sales in Tulsa and has been in business since 2007. He sells most items he encounters while working with his clients, but he once found an item he had to keep for himself.

“(The homeowner’s) husband was the gentleman in charge of security for Elvis Presley when he performed at the Mabee Center in 1976, so she had a scarf worn by Elvis,” Wilson said. “When Elvis finished the show, he signed the scarf and gave it to the gentleman. She also had a sheet with all of the information on Elvis and his entourage from the hotel they stayed in and ticket stubs. … I ended up sending it to Graceland to be authenticated, and it came back with flying colors. They said it was a museum-level piece.”

In that same house, Wilson found a set of crystal with unexpected history behind it.

“There was a young lady there whose great-great grandfather had bought a set of crystal while on his honeymoon in Paris,” Wilson said. “He and his wife were supposed to be aboard the Titanic coming home, but they couldn’t because of all the crystal they bought. Not only did they luck out by not making the ship, but they brought back crystal that’s been passed through the family that was once worth over $200,000.

TULSA’S TREASURE TROVES

Tulsa is home to a thriving estate sale community, which is fed by several estate sale-related Facebook groups with thousands of members. Group members share information about upcoming sales and discuss the value of their finds.

According to many regular estate sale attendees, Tulsa is poised perfectly to have amazing estate sales. The city has attracted a lot of wealth over the years — namely with the oil boom of the early 20th century — that’s been passed down through generations.

“It’s really about the joy in the hunt — trying to find that diamond in the rough,” said Karen Dunning, an estate sale enthusiast who also owns Chez Vous Antiques. “There’s just a treasure trove of things to find here in Tulsa.”

The estate sale community spans every demographic, said Allen Hynes, owner of Estate Sales by Allen, one of the longest-running estate sale companies in Tulsa. Seasoned collectors and resellers always frequent these sales, but over the past few years, younger people have started to spend their weekends on the hunt for vintage clothes, jewelry or even furniture to outfit their first homes or apartments.

“We used to see mainly older people coming in, but in the past few years that’s started to change, and we’re seeing a lot of people in their 20s at these sales,” Hynes said. “They’re coming in looking for ‘grandma chic’ — crocheted afghans, old furniture and vintage fabrics that they repurpose for other stuff.”

Not everyone visits an estate sale looking for one-of-a-kind collectibles, Hynes said. When his company is hired to put on a sale, they make an effort to sell everything in the home, no matter how small — from dish towels to gardening tools to spices.

“If you go to Home Depot, you may pay $35 for a new shovel, but if you go to an estate sale, you may find one for $8.50 that’s been used half a dozen times — it’s kind of a no-brainer,” Hynes said.

Regardless of what one may be seeking, the key to finding something notable seems to be approaching each sale with an open mind and a willingness to explore.

FANTASTIC FINDS

Several Tulsans who own estate sale businesses or are frequent visitors of them shared the stories of their most noteworthy finds — the wacky, wonderful, unbelievable and everything in between.

Lanae Young and her husband have been avid estate sale attenders and online resellers for nearly a decade. After visiting estate sales in Tulsa, Grove and California, Young has a plethora of interesting tales. She has found a book about basketball icon Wilt Chamberlain worth over $600 that she purchased for less than a dollar, an art deco-style drink mixer worth $1,000 that she bought for $2, and even $800 safety-pinned inside a pair of underwear.

“One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, truly,” Young said.

When volunteering to help with an estate sale of an elderly woman, Young found something unexpected.

“At the very bottom of a drawer in one of the bedrooms was a metal case full of Nazi war heirlooms and patches,” Young said. “When one of the Allied soldiers would kill a Nazi soldier, they would take their patches and medals off and take them. … I didn’t want them in my house, but I knew they were important to someone. I tried contacting several museums, but eventually, I found a collector in New England who paid me $3,000 for all of them.”

Antique collector and reseller Karen Dunning is no stranger to unique estate sale finds with historical significance. In addition to a hand-embroidered, 1950s-era stuffed elephant from India worth hundreds that Dunning purchased for less than $20, she stumbled into a plethora of valuable books belonging to a local Anglophile.

“At this estate sale, this couple had a room — about 20 feet by 40 feet — filled with huge boxes of books, big cartons that you would put on a pallet that made up this gentleman’s personal library,” Dunning said. “He had the biggest selection of Winston Churchill books I’ve ever seen, and I bought over 100 volumes of them.”

Dunning went on to sell these books, many of them first edition, on her Chairish shop, called Chez Vous Antiques, for nearly $500. She said 33 books of the massive collection are still available for purchase.

Michelle Reed has owned 2M’s Estate Sales for over 15 years, providing her with plenty of interesting stories. She once sold several peacocks that were owned by one of her clients, found documents in a home that were signed by George Washington and Abraham Lincoln and sold an accordion she thought no one would want to a young girl.

“She was about 12 years old at the time and played accordion down at the Tulsa Farmer’s Market on the weekends,” Reed said. “She saved up all of her tips and donations so she could buy herself a new accordion.”

At one estate sale Reed had put on for clients who had already moved across the country, she found a morbid surprise.

“I found a box of ashes,” Reed said. “I called the owners and they were like, ‘Oh my god, that’s our friend.’ They didn’t want me to mail them. I kept asking what they wanted me to do with them, and I told them I wouldn’t throw them away or put them in the backyard; it wouldn’t be right. Eventually, they told me more about their friend and how he enjoyed spending time near rivers. So, I took his ashes and spread them in the Arkansas River. … I carried out the deed.”

Dosh Acuff, owner of Exquisite Estate Sales, said she has found thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry lost by her clients in their homes, as well as money stashed away in strange places.

“Our clients’ mother had passed, and she had plates sitting on plate racks on all four walls of the kitchen,” Acuff said. “We started taking them down and discovered there was $100 bills taped to the back of each of them. The son had no idea they were there.”

In another client’s kitchen, Acuff found a forgotten pastry in a breadbox.

“The strangest thing we’ve found is a petrified pie,” Acuff said. “It had to be at least 2 years old — it was hard and growing fuzz on it. We didn’t bring it to the family’s attention, we just laughed about it because we’d never seen anything like that.”

THE BIG PURCHASE AND THE LOST ART

Briana Hefley Shepard said she has been attending flea markets, antique shops and estate sales for almost as long as she can remember. When she attended an estate sale several years ago in the Patrick Henry neighborhood of Tulsa, she had her eye out for midcentury modern furniture and vintage clothing. What she ended up purchasing that day, however, was much bigger than what she had intended to walk away with.

“When I pulled up to the sale, I also saw that there was a ‘for sale by owner’ sign in the front yard,” Shepard said. “I went straight for the clothes, but once I talked to the son of the owner of the house, I started to look at the whole thing through different eyes, and I started to think that maybe we should buy it.”

After touring the home with her family and learning more about the 1955 home’s history, Shepard made an offer.

“We made an offer on the home, and someone else already had, too, but they wanted to completely gut it and redo everything,” Shepard said. “I think the family took our offer because they wanted to keep the charm of the home and the decades of what made it special. They wanted to see a family grow up there.”

Since purchasing the home nearly a decade ago, Shepard said she and her family have made an extensive effort to restore the home to its former glory while also making it adequate for modern living.

“We feel very lucky — we just adore this house,” Shepard said.

When Laura Hover Fulton visited an estate sale just outside of Mannford last spring, she was hoping to find items to add to her eclectic collection of home decor, which includes a 9-foot-tall Capiz shell chandelier. What she ending up finding were items with a personal connection.

“I was walking through the estate of a former English teacher at Mannford, Mrs. Wright, and I thought ‘Oh, those are really pretty watercolor paintings, those look really familiar,’” Fulton said. “I picked them up and sure enough, it was signed by my sister. She had painted them her junior year of high school in the late 70s.”

When Fulton told her family about the unexpected finds, her mother quickly claimed the paintings for herself. The paintings are currently on display in her house.

“When I called my mother with the news, she said, ‘I know the ones you’re talking about — those are mine now!” Fulton said.

STEWARDS OF THE PAST

Heather Allen said she enjoys frequenting estate sales because she likes giving new life to an item, especially something that may be overlooked or undervalued.

Allen’s collection is positively unique. The Owasso resident, who works in the medical field, frequents estate sales looking for everything from 20th century Edgar Allen Poe hardbacks, medical equipment, fake teeth, embalming materials and plastic anatomical models.

“I worked for several years for an ophthalmologist in town who had passed away, and when I saw the posting for his estate sale, I contacted a few of my old coworkers and told them we had an important job to do,” Allen said. “We were able to find many of his old ophthalmology books that had his name on them, and it meant so much to me because I learned so much from him. Those books are definitely my prized possessions.”

Another vintage purveyor and Etsy reseller Emma Watts has an affinity for books from the past. Along with vintage clothing, art deco-style furniture and decor and eclectic records, Watts found an interesting 1891 book called “The Golden Manual, or the Royal Road to Success” by Henry Davenport Northrop.

“It’s full of really interesting passages that show what life was like at that time — chapters on how to flirt, and how you should never flirt with someone if you don’t want to hurt their feelings, as well as lessons on how to find joy in the little things in life,” Watts said. “It’s so crazy to me to think of people living like this.”

One local collector and reseller found an item at an estate sale that was worth much more than he could have ever imagined.

The man and his wife found an old Barbie doll and several pieces of her clothing at an estate sale in Tulsa for $50. Intrigued, the couple bought the doll and took to a Facebook group to find out what the doll was worth.

After doing research, the couple auctioned the doll, a 1959 brunette Barbie, not expecting a huge return on their investment. What happened next shocked them: a bidding war ensued, ending with a Canadian Barbie collector and restorer who purchased the doll for $3,700. The collector restored the doll and then resold it online for $6,000.

While some may view shopping at estate sales as a grim affair, these local estate sale enthusiasts are without a doubt reverent about the things they find there, and see their purpose as being stewards and caretakers of whatever they encounter.

“There’s something about being in these spaces and seeing how people decorated their homes, the things they surrounded themselves with and the things that brought them comfort that’s so special,” Shepard said. “Ninety-five percent of everything I use has come to me second-hand from estate sales — I like the uniqueness and having something that no one else can just go to a store and buy.”