Watch Now: What's 'in' and 'out' for your home in 2022

2022 is here, which means a new host of interior design trend predictions for the new year have arrived as well.
While interior design experts predict that some trends from 2021 — the movement toward vintage and sustainable decor, for example — will remain en vogue, they also forecast an arrival of new textures, colors and materials (hello, mohair!) that will pop up in homes everywhere in 2022.
Regardless of style or sensibility, homeowners by and large are continuing to focus on creating spaces for themselves and their families that feel pleasant, heartening and warm — oases of peace and refuge in a scary and uncertain time.
“These past two years have shifted mindsets,” said Tracy Huntington, owner of Huntington Interior Design. “We are spending more time at home, so we seek comfortable, curated interiors that are multifunctional and vibrant. We want our environments to give us a sense of peace and well-being when our external environment is anything but.”
What’s ‘out’ from 2021
Interiors and exteriors dominated by austere black and white color schemes with minimal color or decoration are fading into obscurity, Huntington said.
“There is a style shift happening from minimalism to maximalism,” Huntington said. “More is definitely more. We are seeing a move away from stark interiors to embrace warmth and texture. Rooms with personality, luxurious finishes and bold design reign supreme.”
Homeowners are turning to vibrant colors and accents to make their homes feel more dynamic, said Melissa Davis, owner of Haven Interiors.
“People are keeping it light, but bringing in rich elements to ground the space,” Davis said. “We’re seeing libraries with rich green walls — having a space that’s a little bit darker, richer and comforting mixed in with the house. Maybe not a whole living space, but a little retreat like that, so you don’t have a home that’s just white and pristine.”
What’s still ‘in’
Some popular interior design movements from 2021 — the appreciation of natural lighting, the search for unique vintage furniture and decor, the addition of funky wallpaper in smaller spaces throughout the home — are here to stay in 2022, said Huntington.
Creating more natural light in your home, however, does not mean you have to complete major construction or renovations.
“Natural light does not have to mean more windows,” Huntington said. “Accent lighting such as table lamps can provide the same effect without the need to tear down walls.”
Secondhand furniture and decor items of varying eras and styles — 1920s art deco pieces to 1970s items influenced by the hippie movement — will continue to grow in popularity, Huntington said.
“Vintage pieces will remain a top priority because of supply chain holdups the past two years,” Huntington said.
Whether it’s a tropical print, a geometric design or a modern take on chinoiserie, lively wallpaper will continually be incorporated throughout homes in 2022, Huntington said.
“Wallpaper — especially in powder baths — is always a favorite way to ease into the bold look,” Huntington said.
“I think the most interesting rooms are the ones that are layered — they have more life to them, “ Davis said. “Whether it’s a great pattern in a rug or wallpaper, or a really rich lamp, or a trim on a drape — the more you add in details like that, then you can have a really rich look without it feeling heavy.”
New for 2022
Deep and vibrant colorways as well as natural materials and textures will make their way into homes everywhere in 2022, Huntington and Davis said.
“Stone, rattan and beautiful woods will be in play,” Huntington said. “Think (of) luxury, depth and richness, such as piping on furniture, the use of velvet and mohair fabrics, linens and luxurious metals. They create a feeling of calm and warmth, which we are all wanting this year.”
Natural materials in the form of couches, chairs, cushions and pillows create a feeling of natural coziness within the home, Davis said.
“A lot of people have been stuck at home for so long — there’s something soothing and comforting with those natural materials that just feels good,” Davis said.
Davis said many homeowners have a strong desire for items that are unique, have a story and feel genuine. Often, these items are easy to pair with other decor you may already have at home.
“People are craving authenticity,” Davis said. “There’s so much out there; we’re saturated with cheaply made, reproduced things. People want something with substance, something that has quality to it. If you have something like a natural linen or a patina, you never get sick of it. It’s beautiful, and when it’s worn, its beauty only grows. It’s not something that wears out and you throw away, it’s something you live with because it has a quality to it that you can’t replicate.”
As far as color palettes are concerned, cool tones have fallen to the wayside in favor of warm colorways, Huntington said. Among the most in-demand are paint colors that replicate nature — both Benjamin Moore and Sherwin Williams dubbed soft sage greens as their respective ‘Color of the Year’ for 2022.
“We will see lots of natural tones in homes, such as rich chocolate browns, umber, terracotta and most of all, green,” Huntington said. “Kitchen cabinets, accessories and even entire rooms colored in warm, rich tones are for those asking for bold looks with strong style.”
Natural colors like beiges and creams will still be in style this year, paired with colorful accents to add pops of vibrancy throughout the home, Huntington said.
“Don’t be dismayed if you like a neutral palette,” Huntington said. “Think (of a) Parisian apartment and add texture in furnishings and materials to warm up your white walls.”
Davis said she tends to favor warm tones in her design process because warmer, more earthy colors generally make people feel more content and relaxed in their homes.
“I think warmer tones are a direction that’s been really popular, and if we are seeing gray, it’s a warm gray — more of a putty or a devry that has warmth to it,” Davis said. “We’re not seeing many cool colors; people are gravitating toward the warmth, and I gravitate toward it as well.”
