Watch Now: What's 'in' and 'out' for your home in 2022

Natural materials in the form of couches, chairs, cushions and pillows create a feeling of natural coziness within the home, Davis said.

“A lot of people have been stuck at home for so long — there’s something soothing and comforting with those natural materials that just feels good,” Davis said.

Davis said many homeowners have a strong desire for items that are unique, have a story and feel genuine. Often, these items are easy to pair with other decor you may already have at home.

“People are craving authenticity,” Davis said. “There’s so much out there; we’re saturated with cheaply made, reproduced things. People want something with substance, something that has quality to it. If you have something like a natural linen or a patina, you never get sick of it. It’s beautiful, and when it’s worn, its beauty only grows. It’s not something that wears out and you throw away, it’s something you live with because it has a quality to it that you can’t replicate.”