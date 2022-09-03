Watch Now: Well-maintained midtown home features backyard paradise

Though this week’s Showcase Home was built in 1996, it looks like a new build.

Located in the Oakview Estates neighborhood, previous owners of 3624 S. Delaware Ave. have cared for it well and completed several updates and renovations.

“The house sits in the heart of midtown, and it’s a magnificently impeccable maintained home,” listing agent Mickie Bingham of McGraw Realtors said. “It’s exquisitely renovated and landscaped.”

Situated on a 0.37-acre lot, the 4,264-square-foot home has four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, making it the perfect space for a family.

An abundance of windows fill the home with natural light. From the dining room, large windows offer a view of the neighborhood, while a wall of windows in the great room overlook the pool and backyard. The tiled downstairs sunroom is also surrounded by windows, making it the dream location for hosting guests for dinner.

Overlooking the living room is the gourmet kitchen, which includes newer appliances (installed in 2019) and a new ice maker.

Downstairs, you’ll also find the private master suite, which has a spacious bathroom and closet. Upstairs are the three other bedrooms, game room and the attic, which features a walk-in storage area.

One of the home’s standout features is its backyard pool area, which resembles something one might find at a resort.

The large covered patio area offers the perfect place to sit and relax on a warm day. The relaxing pool is surrounded by a wealth of well-landscaped plants and flowers, and tanning ledges flank both sides.

“The gunite swimming pool, (which) has fountains and water bowls, is just simply fantastic,” Bingham said.

On the north side of the backyard is a fenced-in sport court, making this backyard the ideal place to entertain friends and family of all ages.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Mickie Bingham, McGraw Realtors, 918-630-4434.