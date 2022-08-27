 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch Now: The Toon Residence: A modern getaway in the heart of midtown Tulsa

  • Updated
  • 0

This week’s Showcase Home is a stunning, modern estate: the Toon Residence.

Featured in the author John Brooks Walton’s “Tomorrow’s Historic Tulsa Homes,” this custom home was built in 2009 by Tulsa architect Jeremy Perkins of Perkins Architecture.

Located in the beautiful Bryn-Mawr neighborhood of midtown Tulsa, the Toon Residence was built in the style of famed architect Richard Meier, who is renowned for his geometric, modern designs that utilize the color white.

At 4,367 square feet on a 0.28-acre lot, this spacious home has three bedrooms, four bathrooms and a four-car garage, a rare find in midtown.

As you enter the residence, you’re greeted with high ceilings and an abundance of natural light that filters in through the windows facing the backyard pool. The open layout of the living room and kitchen on the first floor provides the area with a nice flow. A wet bar adjacent to the living room and the second living room that doubles as a movie theater make the residence the perfect space for entertaining.

People are also reading…

The home’s primary suite is certainly special. It overlooks the backyard pool and has a fireplace, oversized closet and even a private sauna. The tile work in the bathroom is intricately detailed and shows just how much care was put into the design of the home.

Upstairs, each of the two bedrooms has its own private balcony. The upstairs office, which overlooks the first floor, can also serve as a DJ booth during parties. Perhaps the home’s most special feature is its one-of-a-kind rooftop deck, which overlooks Utica Square.

Outside, the home’s year-round pool has a heater as well as a chiller, making it the ideal place to cool off during Tulsa’s hot summers.

For more information about the Toon Residence or to schedule a tour, contact Dustin Thames with OWN Tulsa, 918-814-9555.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

2436 E. 25th St.

PRICE: $1,150,000

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHS: 4

GARAGE: 4

YEAR BUILT: 2009

LOT SIZE: 0.28 acre

SQ. FOOTAGE: 4,367 sq. ft. 

EXTERIOR: Stucco

SCHOOLS: Tulsa 

COMMUNITY: Bryn-Mawr

OFFERED BY: Dustin Thames, OWN Tulsa, 918-814-9555

0 Comments

Tags

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These are just some of the many activities that will prolong your life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert