Watch Now: The Toon Residence: A modern getaway in the heart of midtown Tulsa

This week’s Showcase Home is a stunning, modern estate: the Toon Residence.

Featured in the author John Brooks Walton’s “Tomorrow’s Historic Tulsa Homes,” this custom home was built in 2009 by Tulsa architect Jeremy Perkins of Perkins Architecture.

Located in the beautiful Bryn-Mawr neighborhood of midtown Tulsa, the Toon Residence was built in the style of famed architect Richard Meier, who is renowned for his geometric, modern designs that utilize the color white.

At 4,367 square feet on a 0.28-acre lot, this spacious home has three bedrooms, four bathrooms and a four-car garage, a rare find in midtown.

As you enter the residence, you’re greeted with high ceilings and an abundance of natural light that filters in through the windows facing the backyard pool. The open layout of the living room and kitchen on the first floor provides the area with a nice flow. A wet bar adjacent to the living room and the second living room that doubles as a movie theater make the residence the perfect space for entertaining.

The home’s primary suite is certainly special. It overlooks the backyard pool and has a fireplace, oversized closet and even a private sauna. The tile work in the bathroom is intricately detailed and shows just how much care was put into the design of the home.

Upstairs, each of the two bedrooms has its own private balcony. The upstairs office, which overlooks the first floor, can also serve as a DJ booth during parties. Perhaps the home’s most special feature is its one-of-a-kind rooftop deck, which overlooks Utica Square.

Outside, the home’s year-round pool has a heater as well as a chiller, making it the ideal place to cool off during Tulsa’s hot summers.

For more information about the Toon Residence or to schedule a tour, contact Dustin Thames with OWN Tulsa, 918-814-9555.