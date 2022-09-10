Watch Now: Spacious five-bedroom estate is full of upscale amenities

This week’s Showcase Home is 10905 S. Oswego Ave., a large, stunning estate in south Tulsa.

Located in the private and gated Belmont neighborhood, this five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home spans nearly 7,500 square feet on a half-acre lot.

Built in 2008, this updated home is filled with upscale amenities and even has a five-car garage, a rare find in the greater Tulsa area. Given its excess of space, this home would be perfect for a large family or a couple who enjoys hosting.

As you enter the home, you’re greeted with a spacious, two-story entryway with a grand staircase leading up to the home’s second floor. Throughout the ground level, you’ll find hardwood and travertine floors that make the home feel upscale.

The gourmet kitchen boasts two large islands, making it an ideal space to entertain and host large groups. Several barstools line the second island, designating it as the go-to area for quick meals. The kitchen, which overlooks the living room, is filled with upgraded appliances.

Downstairs, you’ll also find a wet bar off the kitchen, a vaulted study with a private patio overlooking the home’s pond, a pool room with beautiful checkered tile and the oversized master suite. The suite features high vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and a large closet.

On the home’s second level, you’ll find three additional bedrooms, a theater room, second laundry room and a large gameroom, which has its own deck overlooking the backyard pool.

The beautifully landscaped backyard features a saltwater pool and outdoor living spaces both in the shade and in the sun, as well as a kitchen.

The home’s new owners will also have access to the neighborhood’s private tennis courts and pond.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Gayle-Roberts Pisklo, Chinwoth & Cohen Realtors, 918-269-7035.