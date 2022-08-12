Watch Now: Showcase Home: Rockwood Hills estate perfect for entertaining guests

Located in the Rockwood Hills Estates neighborhood in south Tulsa, this week’s Showcase Home is a stunning Italian-inspired villa on a spacious 1.3-acre lot.

This home has ample space, with four bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a massive six-car garage. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom attached, and all of the home’s main rooms offer a view of the home’s gorgeous courtyard area.

“There’s just nothing like (this home) in Tulsa — the area that it’s located in, the space that it has, the courtyard for entertaining, the ceiling, the roof tiles — everything was thought out,” said listing agent Amy Calmus of Keller Williams Advantage.

This home’s most standout feature is the backdoor courtyard, Calmus said. It features a cabana, sport pool, Astroturf surfaces, a basketball court and multiple entertaining spaces.

One of the home’s many spaces that qualify it as the perfect place to entertain is the media room. Designed to provide a theater-like viewing experience from the comfort of home, this amazing room has soundproof walls, custom cabinets and a 140-inch screen that make it the optimal place to watch the movie or sporting event of your choice. The home’s owners put $100,000 into top-of-the-line furniture and sound equipment for this space.

“The sound system is just incredible — you feel like you’re actually in a movie theater,” Calmus said.

Another space that makes this home unique is the lounge.

“The Vegas-style lounge was thought out very well by the sellers,” Calmus said. “They designed it with Christian Lacroix flocked wallpaper that came from Italy. They have all the furniture to host lots of people — there’s pinball machines, wood pallet floors. And it’s very spacious, so that that room is very special to them because they feel like it’s a perfect place to have friends over (and) entertain people.”

For more information about the home or to schedule a tour, contact Amy Calmus, Keller Williams Advantage, 918-850-0242.