Watch Now: Rare opportunity: 1930s colonial-style home offers historical charm

This week’s Showcase Home is a stunning, classic colonial build located in the Midtown neighborhood of Terwilleger Heights.

Constructed in 1938 on a 0.33-acre lot, this well-maintained home is full of architectural amenities like the original moldings, high ceilings, built-in bookcases, hardwood floors, several fireplaces and much more.

Walking distance from Woodward Park, Utica Square and Philbrook, this home is located in an enviable location. With four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms encompassing 3,745 square feet, this historic estate would be ideal for a family, said Debbie Woodward of Century 21 First Choice Realty.

On the home’s first floor, you’ll encounter such beautiful features as a large entryway with a grand staircase to guide you up to the second floor. Additionally, the downstairs contains two living areas, a charming office full of wooden accents, and a living quarters off the garage with a full bathroom, perfect for hosting out-of-town guests or older relatives. One of the most striking areas of the first floor is the sunroom, which is accented by large windows that allow natural light to pour in.

“I am really in love with the sunroom,” Woodward said. “It’s open; it’s airy; and it’s like a cozy little nook.”

Upstairs, the gorgeous master bedroom has its own private sitting area, a fireplace and three closets, providing more than enough space for the home’s eventual new owners. The suite also has access to its own balcony overlooking the front of the home, while a second upstairs bedroom has a balcony overlooking the gated backyard.

Potential buyers should jump on the rare opportunity to purchase a home like this, Woodward said.

“It’s a prestigious area,” she said. “Those homes don’t come up for sale too often, and when one does, it seems like it sells quickly.”

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Debbie Woodward, Century 21 First Choice Realty, 918-269-3563.