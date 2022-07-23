 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch Now: Rare opportunity: 1930s colonial-style home offers historical charm

  • Updated
  • 0

This week’s Showcase Home is a stunning, classic colonial build located in the Midtown neighborhood of Terwilleger Heights.

Constructed in 1938 on a 0.33-acre lot, this well-maintained home is full of architectural amenities like the original moldings, high ceilings, built-in bookcases, hardwood floors, several fireplaces and much more.

Walking distance from Woodward Park, Utica Square and Philbrook, this home is located in an enviable location. With four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms encompassing 3,745 square feet, this historic estate would be ideal for a family, said Debbie Woodward of Century 21 First Choice Realty.

On the home’s first floor, you’ll encounter such beautiful features as a large entryway with a grand staircase to guide you up to the second floor. Additionally, the downstairs contains two living areas, a charming office full of wooden accents, and a living quarters off the garage with a full bathroom, perfect for hosting out-of-town guests or older relatives. One of the most striking areas of the first floor is the sunroom, which is accented by large windows that allow natural light to pour in.

People are also reading…

“I am really in love with the sunroom,” Woodward said. “It’s open; it’s airy; and it’s like a cozy little nook.”

Upstairs, the gorgeous master bedroom has its own private sitting area, a fireplace and three closets, providing more than enough space for the home’s eventual new owners. The suite also has access to its own balcony overlooking the front of the home, while a second upstairs bedroom has a balcony overlooking the gated backyard.

Potential buyers should jump on the rare opportunity to purchase a home like this, Woodward said.

“It’s a prestigious area,” she said. “Those homes don’t come up for sale too often, and when one does, it seems like it sells quickly.”

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Debbie Woodward, Century 21 First Choice Realty, 918-269-3563.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

2251 Terwilleger Blvd.

PRICE: $935,900

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHS: 3.5

GARAGE: 2

YEAR BUILT: 1938

LOT SIZE: 0.33 acre

SQ. FOOTAGE: 3,745 sq ft. 

EXTERIOR: Full brick, vinyl

SCHOOLS: Tulsa

COMMUNITY: Terwilleger Heights

OFFERED BY: Debbie Woodward, Century 21 First Choice Realty, 918-269-3563

0 Comments

Tags

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 70: 3 of the worst hidden travel fees and how to avoid them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert