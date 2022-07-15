Watch Now: Modern masterpiece: Contemporary Midtown home is full of natural light

Located in Midtown Tulsa, this week’s Showcase Home is a stunning, modern estate. Built in 2017 by Ashton Homes, this four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom house is full of beautiful touches, such as the oversized windows that punctuate each room.

“When I walked through the door, the thing that really hit me first were the windows — large, open, bright, lots and lots of natural light,” said Laura Hawkins of McGraw Realtors, the listing agent for this property. “It’s a very transitional, light, open, monochromatic style, so you can add your own splashes of color and decor where you’d like to … It’s a very high-quality home.”

As you enter the home’s first level, an office with a view of the home’s front yard lies to your right. You’ll notice an exposed brick wall adorning the entryway as you walk to the living room and kitchen, which both provide views of the home’s backyard.

The first-floor primary suite boasts a large bathroom with ample counterspace, as well as two walk-in closets, a rare luxury.

This home is an ideal place for a family, Hawkins said. A second downstairs bedroom can easily be converted into a nursery or quarters for an elderly parent. Additionally, every bedroom has its own private bathroom. Upstairs, a game room is spacious enough to also accommodate a fitness area as well as a theatre area.

Adjacent to an outdoor living area that’s perfect for dining and entertaining is the home’s splash pool and spa, complete with a waterfall flanked by two fire bowls. With tall fences and tree cover, this backyard serves as a private oasis in Midtown Tulsa.

Located near 41st Street and South Lewis Avenue, this home is walking and biking distance to Riverside and the Gathering Place.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Laura Hawkins, McGraw Realtors, 918-260-7885.