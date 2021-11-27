Watch Now: Local artist Bobbie Whaling keeps Tulsa Ornament tradition alive

If you’ve ever spent time in Tulsa during the holiday season, there is a strong chance you’ve witnessed the handiwork of Bobbie Whaling.

A 74-year-old artist and retired art teacher, Whaling is the creative force behind the Tulsa Ornament, an immensely popular Tulsa tradition. Whaling has designed an annual ornament for the city, each year focusing on a different local landmark or place of cultural significance — Gilcrease Museum, Cain’s Ballroom and Guthrie Green, to name a few. Over 30 years later, Whaling gets as much joy out of the ornament-making process as ever, she said.

“I love Tulsa — I like to keep my finger in the pie, so to speak, instead of just sitting back as I get older,” Whaling said. “It’s my chance to create something cool for Tulsans, so they can have their own little ornament as a landmark or keepsake.”

Whaling was born and raised in Joliet, Illinois, about 45 minutes southwest of Chicago. Whaling said she was first inspired to pursue art after watching her father paint, draw and create art out of seemingly nothing — he was known to carve money figurines out of peach pits and use other household items to make something creative. Besides her father’s artistic talents, Whaling was inspired by something else: his generosity.