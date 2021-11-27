Watch Now: Local artist Bobbie Whaling keeps Tulsa Ornament tradition alive

If you’ve ever spent time in Tulsa during the holiday season, there is a strong chance you’ve witnessed the handiwork of Bobbie Whaling.
A 74-year-old artist and retired art teacher, Whaling is the creative force behind the Tulsa Ornament, an immensely popular Tulsa tradition. Whaling has designed an annual ornament for the city, each year focusing on a different local landmark or place of cultural significance — Gilcrease Museum, Cain’s Ballroom and Guthrie Green, to name a few. Over 30 years later, Whaling gets as much joy out of the ornament-making process as ever, she said.
“I love Tulsa — I like to keep my finger in the pie, so to speak, instead of just sitting back as I get older,” Whaling said. “It’s my chance to create something cool for Tulsans, so they can have their own little ornament as a landmark or keepsake.”
Whaling was born and raised in Joliet, Illinois, about 45 minutes southwest of Chicago. Whaling said she was first inspired to pursue art after watching her father paint, draw and create art out of seemingly nothing — he was known to carve money figurines out of peach pits and use other household items to make something creative. Besides her father’s artistic talents, Whaling was inspired by something else: his generosity.
“My father was a blue collar worker — he was a pumper-gauger at Texaco Company,” Whaling said. “But he was also an artist who gave both his time and his talent. If our school ever needed a backdrop, he would paint beautiful trees in a forest so that we could have our little stage plays. I got to watch him do art, and very early on, I decided I wanted to be an artist, too.”
As a young student, Whaling’s artistic skills were put to use during her time at Catholic school.
“I was hired as an artist by my grade school,” Whaling said. “They would pull me out of class — and this was pre-posters as we know them now — and ask me to take the holy card of St. Francis and make it into a large poster. It was a lot of fun — better than math.”
After graduating from St. Francis Academy for Girls, Whaling started college at St. Francis University in Joliet.
“I was an art major and a philosophy minor — ready for the business world!” Whaling said. “I dabbled in a little bit of everything — oil painting, ceramics, printmaking. I didn’t want to be an expert in just one thing because I knew I wanted to become an art teacher.”
Like her father, Whaling wanted to share her artistic skills in a way that benefited others. Upon receiving her bachelor’s degree, Whaling immediately started her teaching career. She got a job at Favor Rule Art Supply Store in Chicago, where she taught adult art classes, and also spent time volunteering at an orphanage in Joliet, teaching the young children artistic principles.
After a few years of working and volunteering in Joliet, Whaling accepted a job at the Dallas Morning News as an artist and graphic designer, using her artistic skills to create pen and ink drawings for the newspaper. Three years later, Whaling returned to Joliet to marry her college sweetheart and the two set out on a nine-month “hippie adventure” traveling and camping across the country, eventually settling in Tulsa in 1975.
After adopting her two children and working as a freelance artist at home, Whaling went to work for Another Point of View, a gift shop in Tulsa, where she began making custom Tulsa ornaments.
“Jo Ainsworth, the owner of Another Point of View, said to me ‘Kansas City has its own ornament, I think Tulsa should, too,’” Whaling said. “So I started designing ornaments for them, and then shortly after they asked me to be the art teacher at School of Saint Mary in 1990.”
Whaling was certainly a busy woman during this time as she balanced her teaching job, her ornament design and taking care of her two young children. Everything came to a halt, however, in 2001, when Ainsworth retired, effectively retiring the tradition of the Tulsa Ornament as well.
“When she said she was closing the store, I thought that’s it, that’s the end of the ornaments,” Whaling said. “But then, I got phone calls from three or four people — I have no idea how they found me — saying, ‘We know you design the ornament, and you can’t quit.’ So, I talked to my husband and we ended up continuing the mission. That next year, in 2002, I honored our firefighters by making an ornament of Tulsa’s oldest fire station, and then the rest is history. I’ve done one every year since.”
All of Whaling’s ornaments are three-dimensional brass painted with a 24-carat gold wash. The ornament-making process takes about three months, and begins with Whaling choosing a theme, then sketching it out at home, and finally sending her final draft to a company in Rhode Island that fabricates the design, bringing Whaling’s vision to life.
“When I decide what the subject of the ornament is going to be, I just close my eyes, walk around the place, and my husband will take a lot of photographs,” Whaling said. “He’ll print them off, and then I’ll decide which elements I want to keep and draw, so then I can simplify it. When I made an ornament for the Gathering Place, it was difficult because there’s a lot going on, so I picked the two large cranes, which were iconic, and then I added in my two grandchildren in the front.”
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Whaling decided to craft two ornaments for Tulsa: one of the BOK Center, and the other of the Golden Driller statue donning a mask, spraying the Tulsa skyline with disinfectant, and crushing a coronavirus under his boot, symbolizing hope and solidarity among Tulsans, Whaling said.
“My daughter said ‘You should do something for COVID-19!’” Whaling said. “And I said, ‘How could I make an ornament for a terrible disease?’ But then I thought about when (Mayor) G.T. Bynum came on TV and told everyone to light one tree in honor of being together and fighting this thing together. So, to me, that’s what the COVID ornament represents.”
The 2021 ornament pays homage to Tulsa’s historic Black Wall Street and features grocery stores, hotels, barber shops and more to represent the thriving community in the Greenwood area.
“I really wanted to honor Black Wall Street and what it used to be before the Tulsa Race Massacre, because despite all of that horrible stuff, there’s been so much accomplished by that community in historic Greenwood,” Whaling said.
Whaling donates all of her earnings from the ornament sales to charities including the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Catholic Charities, Neighbor for Neighbor, and this year, the Greenwood Cultural Center.
“Everything I sell benefits local charities, so people know that whenever they buy an ornament, it’s also helping someone in need,” Whaling said. “People are giving this gift to themselves, or to friends or family, and they’re also giving to charity and keeping a Tulsa tradition alive.”
Whaling’s ornaments can be purchased at the Tulsa Historical Society, Ida Red, Sweet Tooth Candy & Gift Company, Ziegler Art Supplies and Peake Photography & Design.