Wallpaper makes a comeback as homeowners favor fresh, custom style

“Powder bathrooms are a really great opportunity to use imagination and creativity,” Moseley said. “A lot of people really want their powder bathroom to be like an experience for their guests when they’re using that room. You can create so much impact in a small space, so that’s a prime place for wall coverings. It’s all about trying to capture the feel they’re desiring.”

Working with a professional designer can also help you determine which areas of your home to cover with wallpaper or murals.

“We gravitate toward (a client’s) personality,” Malchi said. “If they have a bolder home, we can put wallpaper in open spaces like a dining room. If they are a little shy about wallpaper, a really easy place to put it is a powder room or a closet ceiling — something that’s a little more tucked away, but kind of provides a jewel box for us to get the effect that we want without it being a main space.”

While browsing wallpapers and murals can easily be done online, it may be worth it to check out local selections in person to get a grasp of the colors and textures being used, Buck said. Stores like Elder Paint & Wallpaper offer large books filled with wallpaper samples at different price points, so you can see for yourself what styles stick out to you and fit your budget.