Wallpaper makes a comeback as homeowners favor fresh, custom style

If you want to spice up your interior design, wallpaper or wall murals could be the solution you’re looking for.
In the first half of the 20th century, it was rare to enter a home and not see every square inch of wall covered in ornate wallpaper designs. As time stretched on, however, and people became more attracted to minimalist and modern styles, wallpaper and murals faded into obscurity in favor of simpler motifs.
Yet, judging by recent trends in the interior design world, it’s safe to say that wallpaper is back and better than ever. Gone are the days when homeowners shied away from bold patterns — homeowners are now incorporating vibrant wallpapers and murals into their home decor as a way to rejuvenate a space and express their unique tastes and personalities.
“Wallpaper can bring an individuality to a room like nothing else can,” said Dixie Moseley, owner of Joie De Vie Interiors.
The rise of wallpaper
Homeowners backed away from wallpaper and murals for a long time not only because the style felt overdone, but because the coverings were extremely difficult to remove, Moseley said. Now, people are drawn to wall coverings because most are made from materials — like grasscloth and vinyl — that are easy to change.
“People should not be afraid of it because it’s not permanent,” Moseley said. “It’s a way for people to express themselves — it’s art for the walls.”
Additionally, wallpaper and murals are much more widely available now, said Sasha Malchi, owner of Shoppe Sasha.
In years past, homeowners interested in wallpaper had to hire a professional designer in order to browse options within the previously inaccessible wall coverings industry. Now — especially given the digital age we live in — people can find a vast selection of wallpapers and murals on websites like Wayfair or Graham & Brown, or in shops like Anthropologie, for lower prices.
“The chinoiserie movement has been making a big comeback,” Malchi said. “The originals are hand-painted — often on silk — and are just immaculate. Now, you’re seeing different versions of those at all different price points that are easily accessible.”
Malchi said due to the rise of graffiti and hand-painted murals on the exteriors of buildings in Tulsa, as well as in major cities across the U.S., people feel compelled to recreate that style of art in their own homes.
“People go to different cities and want to find certain murals and take pictures of them — I think that’s a big trend people are gravitating toward,” Malchi said. “If they’re going on vacation and waiting in line to take a picture of a mural, you can see why they would be interested in producing something like that in their own house.”
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, wallpapers and murals surged in popularity, said Terry Buck, wallpaper manager at Elder Paint & Wallpaper.
“People were even more interested in painting and wallpaper because they were home so much,” Buck said. “People were looking at their homes, going ‘I need to wallpaper this’ or ‘I need to paint this’ — they were pretty busy during COVID thinking about how they could change (their homes) so they wouldn’t be boring.”
Incorporating wall coverings in your home
Before you start searching for the perfect wallpaper or mural for your home, it’s important to streamline your own personal style and determine what colors and designs you’re most drawn to, Malchi said.
“It goes back to personality and comfort level,” Malchi said. “If you’re wanting to incorporate wallpaper and you’re not extremely comfortable with pattern or color, but you’re comfortable with texture, then you could do a grasscloth or linen material. If you’re leaning more toward pattern and color, then you can go off of the color palette in your house. It’s almost just like picking art — you have to decide what speaks to you.”
The next step in the process of selecting a wallpaper or mural is deciding which walls in your home you want to decorate. The easiest place to start incorporating wallpaper is in a powder bathroom, and if you’re lacking inspiration, check out the Houzz website or interior design magazines, Moseley said.
“Powder bathrooms are a really great opportunity to use imagination and creativity,” Moseley said. “A lot of people really want their powder bathroom to be like an experience for their guests when they’re using that room. You can create so much impact in a small space, so that’s a prime place for wall coverings. It’s all about trying to capture the feel they’re desiring.”
Working with a professional designer can also help you determine which areas of your home to cover with wallpaper or murals.
“We gravitate toward (a client’s) personality,” Malchi said. “If they have a bolder home, we can put wallpaper in open spaces like a dining room. If they are a little shy about wallpaper, a really easy place to put it is a powder room or a closet ceiling — something that’s a little more tucked away, but kind of provides a jewel box for us to get the effect that we want without it being a main space.”
While browsing wallpapers and murals can easily be done online, it may be worth it to check out local selections in person to get a grasp of the colors and textures being used, Buck said. Stores like Elder Paint & Wallpaper offer large books filled with wallpaper samples at different price points, so you can see for yourself what styles stick out to you and fit your budget.
“You can check our books out kind of like a library,” Buck said. “It’s fun to help people find wallpaper and match it with their homes. People are in a good mood when they buy wallpaper, and they get so excited to have it put up.”
You can apply wallpaper and murals yourself at home, especially with the availability of peel-and-stick wall coverings. Nevertheless, a good way to ensure your wall coverings are applied accurately and seamlessly is to enlist the help of a professional.
“We recommend using a wallpaper hanger — they solve a lot of problems,” Buck said. “Wallpaper hangers will allow for windows and doors, whereas if you do it yourself, it’s hit-and-miss. They’ll also look at the repeating pattern on the wallpaper and tell the customer how many rolls to call in.”
Ultimately, wallpaper and murals are a great way to celebrate your personality and make your home feel special, Malchi said.
“It’s so important that your space is your own and that it feels like you when you’re in it,” Malchi said. “Wall coverings allow you to have another layer in your house of telling your story.”
