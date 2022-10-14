 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victorian mansion: Custom Broken Arrow home is perfect for families

  • Updated
This week’s Showcase Home is a beautiful, custom-built Victorian estate in Broken Arrow.

The home at 11500 S. Lynn Lane Road is a stunning four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home measuring 5,694 square feet on just over 2 acres.

This well-maintained and updated home is on the market now for $2,500,000.

“The home is breathtaking and a landmark of south Broken Arrow,” said agent Joanna Ford of Coldwell Banker Select. “The owner is a master gardener, and (the home) really shows itself off when you’re pulling up to the house and see all of the beautiful flowers she’s planted and the trees. It’s all edged and landscaped beautifully.”

Downstairs, you’ll find two large living areas, a formal dining room and an incredible laundry room, along with one of the home’s best features: the kitchen.

The horseshoe-style chef’s kitchen has custom cabinets by Jay Rambo, Wolf appliances and white and gold marble countertops.

“When you see the kitchen, your mouth drops to the ground,” Ford said. “There’s so much thought put into it. It’s so functional, there’s so much storage and the craftsmanship is spot-on.”

Upstairs, the home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an office with plenty of space. Something that makes this home special is its separate guest house that measures close to 2,000 square feet. This house has two living spaces and a smaller version of the main home’s kitchen, custom-built by Charles Sanders.

“So many people today are looking to have their parents move in with them,” Ford said. “This is an easy property to share with your family because the second house is right next to the garage if you needed to get over there quickly for an emergency, yet they still have their own place and their own independence.”

For more information or to schedule a tour, call Joanna Ford, Coldwell Banker Select, 918-381-2555.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

11500 S. Lynn Lane Road

PRICE: $2,250,000

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHS: 3.5

GARAGE: 5

YEAR BUILT: 1977

LOT SIZE: 2.11 acres

SQ. FOOTAGE: 5,694 sq. ft. 

EXTERIOR: Hardie plank, partial brick 

SCHOOLS: Broken Arrow

COMMUNITY: Tulsa County unplatted

OFFERED BY: Joanna Ford, Coldwell Banker Select, 918-381-2555 

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

