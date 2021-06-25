Urn owned by former Tulsan sells for $225,000

Tulsa art collector David Denham may have turned a 19th-century urn he purchased into a table, but the auction house Heritage Auctions was able to turn that same urn into $225,000.

The urn, determined to be the work of Thomas Hope, a noted 19th-century English furniture designer, was part of an auction of decorative arts held June 22 at the Dallas-based Heritage Auctions.

Officials, who had set the bidding to start at $25,000, estimated that the urn could sell for as much as $40,000 to $60,000.

In the end, the bidding quickly escalated beyond that estimate, going for $225,000.

The buyer was London antiquities dealer H. Blairman & Sons, Ltd., a firm that has been in business since 1884.

In a statement by Martin P. Levy, the fourth-generation owner of the business, "Having owned the pair to this vase, acquired in 1983 by the Victoria and Albert Museum, London, we are thrilled to have been the successful bidder at Heritage Auctions. Our plan is to present his beautiful and classic example of Thomas Hope’s design at the Winter Show in January 2022.”

