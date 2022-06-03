Tulsa Master Gardeners' 'Luxury Landscapes' is this weekend

The Tulsa Master Gardeners’ yearly Garden Tour is this weekend. There will be experts at each location to answer your garden questions.

This year’s theme is “Luxury Landscapes,” and there are five beautifully landscaped homes to inspire you.

The first home is titled “From First House to Forever Home.” These homeowners have lived in this house for 47 years, and they have transitioned their yard from trampolines and soccer goals into a beautiful landscape that includes sun and shade gardens. They also have a beautiful butterfly garden.

Next is a home titled “Inspired by Family… Seasons of Life.” This garden is filled with perennials and has a specific seasonal area associated with each child’s birthday. Do you know what Hugelkultur is? You will after visiting this home garden.

The third home is titled “A Generational Garden.” Members of this family have gardening in their blood as it has been passed down for generations. It features homemade containers made by the owner’s daughter as well as hydrangeas from the homeowner’s grandmother. This Generational Garden is also filled with pollinator plants.

The fourth home features a “Landscape for Leisurely Living.” If you are looking for ideas on what to grow in shady locations, this is the place. This homeowner has been cultivating this shady garden space for 35 years. It contains a variety of tropicals that move indoors each winter, and there is even a fig tree that was brought from Greece.

And last is a landscape called “Ornamental Beauty and Intentional Gardening.” This garden features a variety of native plants, has a special pollinator plant area and features a vegetable garden like we all wish we had. This homeowner utilizes timed watering and in-ground composting as well as Integrated Pest Management practices.

The Luxury Landscapes Garden Tour happens on June 4 and 5. Advance tickets can be purchased online for $10 and will be available at the homes during the tour for $15. Addresses will be posted on tulsamastergardeners.org during the tour and on the tickets.