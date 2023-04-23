Are you curious about a new building you saw the other day?

They’re going up all over Tulsa.

On April 29, the Eastern Oklahoma chapter of the American Institute of Architects will sponsor a tour featuring six structures that are becoming new Tulsa landmarks. Architects responsible for each building will be on site to answer questions and provide insight into the building process.

“Tulsa has a great history of wonderful buildings throughout the area. A lot of people don’t realize that great architecture is still being built. This is a chance for them to see these buildings up close and hear from the local architects who designed them,” said Shane Aaron, president of AIA Eastern Oklahoma.

Tour sites include:

21 N. Greenwood, designed by GH2 Architects

Crowe & Dunlevy, 222 N. Detroit Ave., designed by KKT Architects

Lakeside, 2830 S. Gary Ave., a residential property designed by Freese Architects

Meals on Wheels, 5151 E. 51st St., designed by Selser Schaefer Architects

OSU North Hall, 1111 W. 17 th St., designed by Dewberry Architects

Vital Energy, 521 E. Second St. (Santa Fe Building), designed by Inventure.

Also on the tour will be The Center for Architecture & Design, 633 S. Boston Ave., home office of AIA/Eastern Oklahoma. The site will be host to the “Beyond Bricks” art show, which features work by local architects.

Cost of the tour is $15 in advance, and tickets and can be purchased at aiaeok.org. Tickets also are available at each site on the day of the tour for $20. Children under 7 attend free, but must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Tour hours are from 1 to 5 p.m.

The tour is self-guided so participants can visit the sites as they choose during tour hours. AIA Eastern Oklahoma, a chapter of the American Institute of Architects, has represented the professional interests of over 300 licensed architects, emerging professionals, and allied construction and design professionals in the eastern portion of the state.

Since its founding in 1961, AIA Eastern Oklahoma’s mission has been to facilitate unity, fellowship and education among members; promote the value of AIA architects; and educate the public of the importance of good design and its contribution to the quality of life.