Four historic private residences will open their doors for tours as part of a Historic Neighborhood Tour featuring Riverview Neighborhood hosted by Tulsa Foundation for Architecture.

The Tour will be Sunday, April 23 from 1 to 5 p.m., and ticket sales benefit Tulsa Foundation for Architecture and The Riverview Neighborhood Association.

The self-guided tour showcases the architectural diversity and unique character of Riverview Neighborhood, which has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2007.

Tour properties include 1405 S. Galveston Ave., 1315 S. Guthrie Ave., 1311 S. Guthrie Ave. and 1312 S. Frisco Ave.

The Riverview Neighborhood derived its name from the Riverview Elementary School, originally located at 512 W. 12th St. Although the school was demolished in 1975, the area still bears its name.

The Riverview area was first highlighted in the writings of Washington Irving, one of the most well-known American authors of his time. On Oct. 14, 1832, while participating in a U.S. Army survey of Indian Territory, Irving stopped to rest at what is known today as the McBirney Spring. The beauty of the area inspired Irving to record his thoughts about the setting in his journal.

Adding another dimension to the historic area, the Lochapoka Clan of the Creek Indians kindled their first council fire under the Creek Council Oak Tree in 1836 at what is now 18th Street and South Cheyenne Avenue. The great oak marks the Central Square of the early Creek town of the Lochapoka, sometimes called “Tulsey-Town.” The Creek Nation continues the tradition of holding “councils under the tree” with a public ceremony held each fall.

In later years, the western area of Riverview became home to a large number of Greek immigrants. The Greek community established the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 1222 S. Guthrie Ave. With the construction of the Broken Arrow Expressway in 1968, the old church was demolished, and a new building was constructed at 13th Street and South Guthrie Avenue. Each September, a Greek Festival is held, and the public is invited to tour the interior of this beautiful and ornate church.

Today, Riverview is a thriving urban area with numerous styles of residential architecture. Bungalows and Cottages, Foursquares, Oklahoma oil-money mansions, and adaptations of Spanish and Georgian Revival can be found along the tree-lined streets. Centered around 18th Street and South Boston Avenue, an area often referred to as the Renaissance District, the neighborhood displays buildings dating back to the 1920s. Additionally, Riverview was one of the first residential areas to include a mixture of smaller homes among those built by the wealthy elite.

“When you visit Riverview, the spirit of the neighborhood shines through in the pride neighbors take in these historic homes,” said Amber Litwack, executive director of Tulsa Foundation for Architecture. “I’m grateful that members of the Riverview community are grounded in a desire to preserve the historic nature of the neighborhood.”

For more information and to purchase advance tickets, visit tulsaarchitecture.org/programs.