Tulsa couple preserves historic Lortondale home

Walking to school under Spanish moss trees, surrounded by historic Southern homes, Christy Thames discovered her appreciation for architecture while growing up in Savannah, Georgia. It wasn’t until moving to Tulsa, however, and meeting her husband, Dustin, that Thames realized her passion for midcentury modern homes and design.
The Thameses own OwnTulsa, a real estate brokerage, and serve as patrons of the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture. In order to give back to Tulsa and honor the city’s architectural history, the pair chose to renovate Lady Lorton, a midcentury modern home in the heart of the Lortondale neighborhood. The home at 5342 E. 26th Place is featured in TFA’s Mod of the Moment Open House tour on Sunday.
“We wanted to see the home taken care of and done right, because we understand that a home like this adds value to our city,” Christy Thames said. “There was a lot of artistry that went into the design and material choice of this home, and we thought we would be the best stewards of it.”
Christy Thames said her husband already owned Lady Lorton in 2010 when they started dating. It was one of the rare homes in the Lortondale area that survived the renovation boom of the ‘80s and ‘90s — in fact, the home still held on to many of its original midcentury modern features, like parquet flooring and mahogany paneling.
“When I met my husband, I had never been to Lortondale or seen a home like that, so when I walked in for the first time, I was like, ‘This is in Tulsa? Unbelievable!,’” Christy Thames said. “He didn’t have to design the space to be this cool, modern thing because it was trendy — it just happened to be that way because it had all of the original features. It felt like you were walking into this ‘Mad Men’ bachelor pad — it was beautiful.”
The Lortondale neighborhood was constructed by Tulsa architect Donald Honn and developer Howard Grubb between 1954 and 1957, according to lortondale.com. Built across the Eugene Lorton estate, the homes were designed to incorporate modern design with comfort and privacy in mind. Many of the homes in the neighborhood were some of the first in the country to be built with heating and air as a standard. Large walls of windows spread across the backs of the homes, allowing mothers to keep a watchful eye on children playing in fenced-in backyards.
Upon moving into the home, Christy Thames said she felt called to learn more about the history of Lortondale and also to preserve the iconic home, rather than completely modernize it.
“When I moved in with my husband, being someone that was really proud of the architecture and design in Tulsa, he helped me learn and understand the neighborhood,” Christy Thames said. “I just became a huge proponent along with him of how we could live in the home and coexist with the original design, which meant, at time, owning a bit less, because there’s less storage options in these homes. You don’t have to be a true minimalist, but you do learn to utilize the space you have, because you don’t want to blow through a wall and change the design.”
When the couple did decide to start renovations on Lady Lorton, Christy Thames said they took great care to keep all of the original features intact and make sure all new additions looked true to the midcentury time period. They felt it was essential to maintain all of the mahogany features and made it a personal mission to add original, midcentury parquet flooring to the carpeted areas of the home.
“It was important to us that we have the original parquet that was designed for Lortondale in that space, and we wanted it to run throughout the house, so we knew before we could start renovations, we had to collect over 250 pieces of original parquet,” Christy Thames said.
In addition to finding parquet online and getting pieces from other Lortondale residents, the Thameses were able to salvage some pieces that were being thrown away before starting the installation project. Upon acquiring all of the parquet pieces, the Thameses installed the parquet, square by square, themselves.
“There were times people would come into the neighborhood, not knowing that it adds value to the home to have these original features — people would come in and flip the home or make trendy updates, and actually depreciate the home by pulling out the parquet,” Christy Thames said. “If we saw that, we would always try to go educate people, but anytime we couldn’t catch that and would notice it out on the curb or in a dumpster, we would go pull parquet from the trash and start collecting the pieces we needed.”
Although the renovations made to Lady Lorton were certainly a labor of love, Christy Thames said the hospitable, pleasant feeling you get from spending time in the home has made it all worth it.
“My favorite thing is the balance of all the natural light that comes in from the floor-to-ceiling windows on the back of the home, and the warm tones of the mahogany wood and the flooring,” Christy Thames said. “A lot of times when you see modern (design), it can come off as cold. What’s thoughtful about the way these homes are designed is you get a warm, contemporary experience — it feels like a hug.”
Years later, the Thameses would receive an offer they couldn’t refuse — an opportunity to purchase the original Lortondale home that belonged to Donald Honn. As they still wanted to keep Lady Lorton, they wanted other Tulsans and visitors to enjoy it as well, which led them to the decision to convert the home into an Airbnb.
“We now live in the original Donald Honn home, which was the first home built in Lortondale, and we decided to keep Lady Lorton because it is such a treasure, and we wanted to share it,” Christy Thames said. “We want Lady Lorton to be a source of pride, not just for the Lortondale community, but for Tulsa as a whole.”
After moving, the couple outfitted Lady Lorton with authentic midcentury furniture and other decor items that adhered to midcentury modern style. As a special touch, the Thameses filled the home with rare midcentury pottery from Russel Wright and Frankoma Pottery, allowing guests to get a curated experience when staying at the home.
“The trick of moving into another home and having Lady Lorton is we didn’t want to move everything out, and then go buy a bunch of brand new stuff from Target — we wanted to do it right,” Christy Thames said. “We took another four or five months to curate the pieces that would be staying, and what we wanted to take with us. We took so much extra time to go through our furniture collection and make sure we had it set up correctly, so it’s a true midcentury experience for people.”
To rent the Airbnb, visit airbnb.com/h/ladylorton
For tickets to the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture’s Mod of the Moment tour of Lady Lorton, visit tulsaarchitecture.org/programs/mod-of-the-moment-lady-lorton
For more Mod of the Moment open houses and other architectural tours, visit tulsaarchitecture.org/programs
