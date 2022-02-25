Tulsa couple preserves historic Lortondale home

“When I met my husband, I had never been to Lortondale or seen a home like that, so when I walked in for the first time, I was like, ‘This is in Tulsa? Unbelievable!,’” Christy Thames said. “He didn’t have to design the space to be this cool, modern thing because it was trendy — it just happened to be that way because it had all of the original features. It felt like you were walking into this ‘Mad Men’ bachelor pad — it was beautiful.”

The Lortondale neighborhood was constructed by Tulsa architect Donald Honn and developer Howard Grubb between 1954 and 1957, according to lortondale.com. Built across the Eugene Lorton estate, the homes were designed to incorporate modern design with comfort and privacy in mind. Many of the homes in the neighborhood were some of the first in the country to be built with heating and air as a standard. Large walls of windows spread across the backs of the homes, allowing mothers to keep a watchful eye on children playing in fenced-in backyards.

Upon moving into the home, Christy Thames said she felt called to learn more about the history of Lortondale and also to preserve the iconic home, rather than completely modernize it.