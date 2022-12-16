Tulsa couple has massive following for remodeling skills, charitable projects

Tulsa couple Nik and Alivia Stophel know how to breathe new life into something old.

Since 2020, the Stophels, known as Nik and Liv DIY on social media, have documented their journey remodeling old homes around Tulsa. They’ve amassed a huge following on platforms like TikTok (1.8 million followers) and Instagram (163,000 followers), where their fans tune in for weekly videos of all things do-it-yourself home improvement.

Though neither Nik or Alivia had much experience with remodeling or construction before starting their first project, they wanted to share their journey online to show the world that with hard work, anyone can build something they’re proud of, Nik Stophel said.

“We really wanted to teach people and to show them our experience as inexperienced remodelers and what we learn from each project we take on,” Nik Stophel said.

Nik and Alivia met while studying at Oral Roberts University and moved to North Carolina after graduating and getting married. During the height of the pandemic, the couple decided to move back home to Tulsa to be closer to family.

After buying their first home, a 1980s-era fixer-upper in south Tulsa, their remodeling journey began. The couple both had full-time jobs at the time — Nik worked in insurance sales and Alivia was a nurse — but they dedicated every spare moment they had to revamping the home.

“We bought the house, which was very livable but not nice — everything in it was original,” Nik Stophel said. “We decided to teach ourselves everything about remodeling and just go for it. We had no clue what we were doing at first, but we figured there’s no better way to learn than just diving in.”

As soon as they signed on the home, the couple started the demolition process for the house: scraping out the popcorn ceilings, ripping out all the flooring and taking down the walls in the bathrooms, using only YouTube videos as guidance, Nik Stophel said.

It was during this time that TikTok gained massive popularity in the U.S., and as many people were stuck at home, DIY home improvement videos became prominent on the platform. Nik and Alivia decided to start posting their own videos about their remodel and were met with a bigger response than they could’ve ever imagined, Alivia Stophel said.

“During COVID, everyone was really into home remodeling and DIY, so it was perfect timing for us,” Nik Stophel said. “We posted our first TikTok video and got 10,000 views — it was mind-blowing. After a couple of months, we’d gained 300,000 followers and we knew we had to make everything even better. We made sure we were sharing really good tips and showing people how we screwed up along the way.”

As Nik and Alivia’s following continued to grow, so did their desire to keep remodeling homes. Wanting to keep the momentum they had on social media going, the couple decided to purchase another fixer-upper in midtown, built in the 1930s, in 2021.

“We decided we wanted another challenge and to keep pushing ourselves,” Alivia Stophel said. “We found the perfect house and it was like God handed it to us because it wasn’t even on the market — the owner had put a piece of paper in his window that said ‘for sale.’ We put an offer in almost immediately.”

The day after signing on the home, the couple found out they were expecting a baby in April. For the next year, they worked tirelessly on the home while balancing full-time jobs and Alivia’s pregnancy.

“By the grace of God, we finished the home, but it was crazy,” Alivia Stophel said. “Bringing a baby into the mix was definitely challenging, but he’s made our lives a million times better.”

With a new baby and their social media following continuing to skyrocket, the couple decided to leave their jobs behind and pursue remodeling full-time. Posting on social media proved lucrative — the couple makes money from brand deals and sponsored posts by partnering with home improvement companies — giving the Stophels the platform they needed to keep going.

Now that they had all the time they needed to dedicate to remodeling, the couple decided they wanted to do something bigger with their platform: give back to the Tulsa community. This desire led to the creation of Good Work Wednesdays, an initiative where once a week, the couples lends their home improvement skills to someone in need.

“Tulsa is our community for life, so we wanted to find a way to give back,” Nik Stophel said. “As Christians, we’re supposed to love our neighbors, so that was a big part of what we wanted to do.”

Nik started by going door-to-door once a week, asking local homeowners if they needed help with lawn care. Soon, the couple started receiving messages online from other Tulsans who knew of people in need whom the Stophels could help.

Over the course of several weeks, the Stophels were able to help one woman with a significant number of projects: demolishing an old shed, cleaning up trash from her home and backyard, clearing trees and fixing her fence.

The impact of Good Work Wednesdays can be felt worldwide, Nik Stophel said.

Another woman reached out to the couple on Instagram, telling them the story of her then-3-year-old son, born with a rare birth defect, and how for the first three years of his life, no one showed up to his birthday party. The Stophols recruited their followers to send the boy letters for his fourth birthday and in a matter of weeks, the boy had received hundreds of letters from all 50 states and 10 countries wishing him a happy birthday.

This week, another follower in Ghana reached out to the couple on social media to tell them he’s starting his own Good Work Wednesdays in his community.

“The spirit of giving back to the community has been so contagious,” Alivia Stophel said. “It’s been so surreal and amazing.”

The couple said going forward, they’ll continue to remodel homes and participate in as many community outreach projects as they can.

Their advice to anyone interested in starting home improvement projects of their own? Just get started.

“Just do it — even if it’s something as simple as painting a room,” Alivia Stophel said.

“It’s so rewarding to complete any project,” Nik Stophel said. “It’s just like following a recipe, you’re just following the instructions and using the proper tools. You’re compounding skills every time you do a project, and eventually, you can look at a room and say, ‘I can paint that,’ or ‘I can build that.’ All the skills you’ve learned are going to come together to make something awesome.”

Follow Nik and Alivia Stophel on Instagram and TikTok @nikandliv.diy