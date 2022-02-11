Tulsa Botanic Garden has much to offer this spring

Dog days

Four-legged friends are welcome back at the garden Saturday, Feb. 12, and on the second Saturday of each following month. An admission fee is required for dogs, who may roam the property with their owners.

This Saturday, Animal Aid of Tulsa will also be at the garden with plenty of dogs looking for adoption, as well as information about volunteering at the organization and fostering. What’s more, Oklahoma K9 PT will be on-site to promote their dog rehabilitation and care services.

For kids

For families who can’t make it to the Tulsa Botanic Garden in person, several kid-friendly science lessons, including how-to videos on flower dissection, lessons on photosynthesis and the seasons of Oklahoma, as well as a do-it-yourself leaf mandala, are available on the garden’s website.

New this year are printable coloring pages created by staff at the garden as well as architectural designers, based off of the garden’s popular plants and sculptures from the Children’s Discovery Garden, like the beloved Spring Giant.