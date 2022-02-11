Tulsa Botanic Garden has much to offer this spring

About 8 miles north of downtown lies the Tulsa Botanic Garden, 170 acres of meticulously maintained gardens, fields and other displays meant to foster a love of plants and nature within the greater Tulsa community.
Since the garden opened in 2009, it has been growing and expanding every year around its central water feature, a 7-acre lake, to include more botanical havens, including a Children’s Discovery Garden, the A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Floral Terraces and even Edible Gardens for all to enjoy. This coming spring, the staff plans to offer a variety of classes, activities, events and floral displays to engage visitors and help them cultivate their appreciation for plans and the outdoors even further.
Seed-starting workshops
Both longtime botanical enthusiasts and those new to the pastime found a renewed passion for gardening during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Lori Hutson, director of communication and outreach at the Tulsa Botanic Garden.
“With COVID, there’s just been such a surge of interest in gardening, especially houseplants, which we think is wonderful,” Hutson said. “And from what we hear from supply companies and growers, there’s still a high demand that doesn’t show signs of stopping.”
For this reason, Tulsa Botanic Garden staff decided to bring back their extremely popular virtual seed-starting workshops this spring. The classes, which are offered from late February through mid-March, will teach participants a variety of skills, including planting wildflowers and pollinator-friendly plants, vegetable seeds, perennial and annual flowers and more.
Beginner-friendly and more advanced courses are offered, with information available at tulsabotanic.org, and containers, seeds, plant labels and care information are included with the cost of the class.
“These classes are all about helping people start to grow plants inside their homes, get them going, and then transplant them outside when the weather is right,” Hutson said. “A lot of the seeds people will receive in their kits were actually plants that we were growing last year in our gardens that we’ve harvested.”
Orchid workshop
Orchids are known for adding a pop of color and sense of sophistication to any space. For those interested in adding the special plant to their own home, nursery manager Lori Fry is offering a hands-on orchid arrangement workshop on Saturday, Feb. 12.
“We’re taking beautiful driftwood pieces that our staff source and walking people through the process of mounting the orchids and planting them with moss,” Hutson said. “Orchids are epiphytes in the wild, which means they don’t grow in the ground; they’re growing and hanging in tree canopies and places like that. So, this way, we’re mimicking their natural growth.”
Orchids have a reputation for being finicky when it comes to care and upkeep, but attendees will be carefully instructed on the best way to care for the plants, Hutson said.
Full moon hikes
For the more adventurous, the Tulsa Botanic Garden has a 1.5-mile hiking trail that’s best enjoyed under the light of the moon. Guests are free to hike solo or under the guidance of horticulturist Matthew Southall.
“You’ll get a really fun, different perspective than most people get when they visit the garden,” Hutson said. “You’ll be able to see the predominant native species, like post oak and blackjack oaks, as well as persimmon trees. This time of year, you can often hear owls calling, coyotes, and we’ve even had people seeing armadillos, too.”
Warm drinks and s’mores kits will also be available for purchase before or after your hike. Nearby firepits are open for use as well.
Dog days
Four-legged friends are welcome back at the garden Saturday, Feb. 12, and on the second Saturday of each following month. An admission fee is required for dogs, who may roam the property with their owners.
This Saturday, Animal Aid of Tulsa will also be at the garden with plenty of dogs looking for adoption, as well as information about volunteering at the organization and fostering. What’s more, Oklahoma K9 PT will be on-site to promote their dog rehabilitation and care services.
For kids
For families who can’t make it to the Tulsa Botanic Garden in person, several kid-friendly science lessons, including how-to videos on flower dissection, lessons on photosynthesis and the seasons of Oklahoma, as well as a do-it-yourself leaf mandala, are available on the garden’s website.
New this year are printable coloring pages created by staff at the garden as well as architectural designers, based off of the garden’s popular plants and sculptures from the Children’s Discovery Garden, like the beloved Spring Giant.
“We had staff members create illustrations of our plants, and we also used some of the drawings that designers made as they were creating the actual pieces for the garden — their beautiful drawings make for great coloring book pages,” Hutson said. “And during COVID, when we made educational videos for kids, we were trying to encourage kids to still stay in touch with and appreciate nature, even from home.”
Liberty Garden
In an exciting turn of events, the Tulsa Botanic Garden recently received a massive donation from the Stanford family to construct its Liberty Garden, to be built in conjunction with the Bumgarner Family Lotus Pool.
The Liberty Garden will be situated on a half-acre of land and will be situated on the east side of the garden’s 7-acre lake. The Liberty Garden, focused on honoring patriotism and the contribution of service members, will feature a large American flag flown from a massive flagpole located at the end of a massive rectangular lawn. The flagpole will be surrounded by a intricate flag plinth, and walkways on west and east sides of the peninsula will be accompanied by flower borders, benches, layers of evergreens, shrubs and trees.
“We are extremely grateful to the Stanford family for their wonderful gift and vision for this patriotic garden,” said Tulsa Botanic Garden CEO Chuck Lamson. “The Liberty Garden will be a great addition to the continuing growth of the Tulsa Botanic Garden.”
Groundbreaking for the Liberty Garden will take place on Feb. 24 and construction will take an estimated 10 months to complete. The Bumgarner Family Lotus Pool, the construction of which was announced in September, is set to be completed in 2023.
Tulips on tap
The staff at the Tulsa Botanic Garden has been preparing for the annual display of vibrant tulips, working diligently to plant over 54,000 bulbs of 30 tulip species imported from Holland. The tulips will begin blooming in March and will last about four to six weeks, Hutson said.
“Every year, I get so, so excited about the tulips,” Hutson said. “We’ve planted thousands, and every year they’re planted in the shape of a different design in our floral terraces. And it’s not just tulips — we’ll have accompanying plants like daffodils and grape hyacinth as well.”
Around mid-March, the garden will also begin offering Bands and Plants on Thursday nights, where local bands can perform for guests in the garden. Guests will also be able to enjoy food trucks and wine and beer available for purchase.
“People can come see the music after working all day, and enjoy a nice spring night in the garden,” Hutson said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
If you want to get involved at the Tulsa Botanic Garden, volunteers are always needed to help out with planting as well as in the greenhouse, Hutson said. More information is available on the garden’s website.