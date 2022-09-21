Tulsa Botanic Garden celebrates fall with themed events

Tulsa Botanic Garden is celebrating the fall season by hosting an abundance of autumn-themed events from Thursday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 30.

During this time, the Garden will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Thursdays, when the Garden will close at 8 p.m.

Autumn in the Botanic Garden will offer activities for attendees of all ages, including a fall-themed scavenger hunt for kids, an Oklahoma-shaped hay maze, and several varieties of gourds, pumpkins and dried heirloom cob corn will be for sale. Scarecrows decorated by local artists, students and other members of the community will be on display, and guests can vote for their favorite scarecrow to win the People’s Choice Award.

Each Thursday evening, musicians such as Annie Ellicott and Two Crows for Comfort will play in the Garden from 6 to 8 p.m. for Bands & Blooms. Thursday nights in October will be “BOO-tanical Bands & Blooms,” which will feature trick-or-treating and costume contests every week in addition to the live music. The trick-or-treat trail will feature eight educational and nature-themed stations with a kid-friendly activity.

Autumn in the Botanic Garden events Bands & Blooms: Annie Ellicott, Sept. 22, 6-8 p.m. Join jazz vocalist and songwriter Annie Ellicott for opening night of Autumn in the Botanic Garden. Drinks and desserts will be available for purchase.

Members’ Early Morning, Sept. 27, 7-10 a.m. Garden members are welcome to enjoy the garden in the early hours of the morning before the Garden officially opens to the public.

Bands & Blooms: Two Crows for Comfort, Sept. 29, 6-8 p.m. Folk-roots music duo Two Crows for Comfort will perform original music. Drinks and desserts will be available for purchase.

Tree Fort Storytime, Oct. 1, 11 a.m. Under the shade of the Tree Fort in the Children’s Discovery Garden, a Garden staff member will share a nature-related story.

BOOtanical Bands & Blooms: Booker Gillespie Trio, Oct. 6, 6-8 p.m. The Booker Gillespie Trio will perform jazz music. Drinks and desserts will be available for purchase.

First Friday Horticulture Tour, Oct. 7, 1 p.m. A Garden horticulturist will take guests on a walking tour of the Garden.

Second Saturday Dog Day, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Four-legged friends are invited to join you for a walk around the garden. The Tulsa SPCA will be there with pets available for adoption. This event is free for garden members. Non-members will pay regular admission. Dog admission is free for the month of October.

Indigenous People’s Day, Oct. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tribal members will receive half-price admission.

Founder’s Day, Oct. 11, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. To honor one of the Garden’s founders, Pat Woodrum, any guests named Pat will receive half-price admission.

BOOtanical Bands & Blooms: Hot Toast Music Company, Oct. 13, 6-8 p.m. The family-friendly band Hot Toast Music Company will perform sing-a-long songs. Drinks and desserts will be available for purchase.

Koi Release Party, Oct. 15, 9-10 a.m. Head to the Children’s Discovery Garden to see Garden staff release new koi fish into the Round Pond.

Stargazing with the Astronomy Club of Tulsa, Oct. 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Check out the starry skies above the Garden using telescopes at the bottom of the Tandy Floral Terraces.

BOO-tanical Bands & Blooms: Music TBA, Oct. 20, 6-8 p.m.

Members’ Early Morning, Oct. 25, 7-10 a.m. Garden members are welcome to enjoy the garden in the early hours of the morning before the Garden officially opens to the public.

National Pumpkin Day, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. In honor of National Pumpkin Day, there will be a 20% discount off of all pumpkins.

BOO-tanical Bands & Blooms: Music TBA, Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

National Candy Corn Day, Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Garden guests will be given a free package of candy corn with paid admission.

For more information about Autumn in the Botanic Garden and admission prices, visit tulsabotanic.org.

