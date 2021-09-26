Tulsa Botanic DIG offers fall picnic feel; RibCrib Golf tournament Oct. 4

Tulsa Botanic Garden’s ninth annual D.I.G. — short for Day In the Garden — will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at the garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive.
The family-oriented event will offer the feel of a fall picnic, with a catered lunch and live music from Gregory Fallis & The Green Horns brass band and Hot Toast Music Company. Activities at the come-and-go event will include decorating mini-pumpkins to take home, stations where kids can make giant bubbles, a scavenger hunt and photo booth for taking family snapshots.
The Garden will be decorated for their annual Autumn in the Botanic Garden festival with a pumpkin patch, scarecrows made by the community, a hay maze and more. Costumed characters will be strolling the Garden to visit with kids and take photos, and families will be able to explore the Children’s Discovery Garden and Tandy Floral Terraces.
All activities are planned for outside or a covered, open-air setting. The Garden will only be open for D.I.G. ticketholders and will be closed to general admission for the day. The Garden will update safety protocols for the event on their website as needed.
Tickets for DIG are $45 for member adults and $65 for non-member adults and include all activities, entertainment, lunch and complimentary beer, wine, mimosas and a signature cocktails as well as non-alcoholic drinks. Children are free with a paid adult.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Garden, a nonprofit organization.
To purchase tickets, and more information: 918-289-0330, tulsabotanic.org.
Pitmasters Golf tourney Oct. 4.
Tulsa-based RibCrib will host its 18th annual RibCrib Pitmasters Golf Tournament Monday, Oct. 4, at the Oaks Country Club, 6500 S. 49th West Ave.
The tournament, which in its history has raised more than $1 million for local charities, this year will benefit four Tulsa nonprofit organizations: The Foundation for Tulsa Schools, 12&12, The Children’s Hospital Foundation at Saint Francis and PAL-the Pet Adoption League.
“One hundred percent of the proceeds from our event goes to nonprofits with widely ranging needs right here, right now in our own community,” said Garrett Mills, President and CEO of RibCrib and Chandler Hospitality Group. “I could not be prouder that we’ve given more than $1 million over the years to support our Tulsa neighbors in need and I am so looking forward to another impactful and positive event with a great group of people.”
The Foundation for Tulsa Schools has a mission of building a better community through the support of Tulsa Public Schools; Mills sits on the board of directors and has two young sons in school. 12&12 is Oklahoma’s most comprehensive addiction recovery center. The Children’s Hospital Foundation is the charitable wing of The Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis and welcomes and fosters charitable giving in Tulsa. PAL, the Pet Adoption League, is a Tulsa shelter helping to find loving homes for dogs and cats.
Included with each foursome’s $2,400 registration fee are green and cart fees, range balls, a special welcome gift, as well as food and beverage including breakfast and bloody Mary bar, an all-you-can-eat barbecue lunch with smoked tenderloin on the course, and an outdoor after-play awards party.
For more information, and to register: RibCribGolf.com.
