Tulsa Botanic DIG offers fall picnic feel; RibCrib Golf tournament Oct. 4

Proceeds from the event benefit the Garden, a nonprofit organization.

To purchase tickets, and more information: 918-289-0330, tulsabotanic.org.

Pitmasters Golf tourney Oct. 4.

Tulsa-based RibCrib will host its 18th annual RibCrib Pitmasters Golf Tournament Monday, Oct. 4, at the Oaks Country Club, 6500 S. 49th West Ave.

The tournament, which in its history has raised more than $1 million for local charities, this year will benefit four Tulsa nonprofit organizations: The Foundation for Tulsa Schools, 12&12, The Children’s Hospital Foundation at Saint Francis and PAL-the Pet Adoption League.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds from our event goes to nonprofits with widely ranging needs right here, right now in our own community,” said Garrett Mills, President and CEO of RibCrib and Chandler Hospitality Group. “I could not be prouder that we’ve given more than $1 million over the years to support our Tulsa neighbors in need and I am so looking forward to another impactful and positive event with a great group of people.”