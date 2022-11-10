 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Tis the season to shop Christmas goods at Garden Deva

Kick off your holiday shopping by visiting Garden Deva for its “Tis the Season” event and art market, Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1326 E. Third St.

The Garden Deva store will be decked out with snowflakes and sugar plum fairies as guests browse handmade goods from local artists and makers. Garden Deva products will be available for 20% off as well.

Additionally, guests can enjoy live music, Kaylin’s Coffee & Soda truck, giveaways and door prizes for the first 20 guests on both Saturday and Sunday.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit gardendeva.com.

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

