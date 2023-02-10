Inside the Greenhill neighborhood in Tulsa, you can find this week’s Showcase Home, 4418 S. Lewis Place.

This beautiful and spacious home features four bedroom and four bathrooms, spanning 4,174 square feet on a 0.31-acre lot. Also boasting a private pool and three-car garage, this home is perfect for a big family.

Though this home was built in 2008, the owners have thoughtfully renovated and redone the home, making it look practically new, said listing agent Belinda Tucker of McGraw Realtors. Abbey Homes refurbished the home.

“This house was completely redone (and) totally updated,” Tucker said. “It was a beautiful home to begin with, but it just needed a little face lift — and it got that. There’s new paint inside and out, new lighting. new backsplash in the kitchen, new fabulous countertops and tile, every room in the house was touched.”

On the home’s first level, you can find the master suite as well as a guest suite. There’s also a large office with outdoor access downstairs. The other two bedrooms, a game room and a theater room are upstairs.

What makes this home really special is how bright and open it feels, Tucker said.

“The rooms downstairs have a very nice flow to them,” Tucker said. “The whole house is very livable for a family. It's also a great house for entertaining, and I think the big windows and high ceilings just create that kind of bright, happy feeling.”

There are many advantages to buying a home in the Greenhill community, Tucker said.

“It’s a lovely gated neighborhood, which is very appealing,” Tucker said. “One of the things I like about this neighborhood is that the neighbors are very friendly, and the houses are diversified — you don’t see the same style (of home) over and over again.”

For more information about this home or to schedule a tour, contact Belinda Tucker, McGraw Realtors, 918-698-4418.