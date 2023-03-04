The home improvement event of the year returns to Expo Square next weekend.

The Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa’s annual Home & Garden Show lasts from March 9 through 12 and will present attendees with the latest and greatest in home renovations, outdoor living, gardening and more. The event is sponsored by Burnett Home Improvement and home construction company D.R. Horton.

The theme for the Home & Garden Show is “Make Your Home A Paradise” and aims to help guests achieve all they need to create their ideal home, said HBA CEO Jeffrey Smith.

“We have remodelers at the show who can answer questions and be a resource for you when it comes to renovations, or if you’re looking to replace your windows, siding or doors, we have plenty of vendors who can help you update your home,” Smith said. “There are also many vendors who can help you just improve your life — there’s beauty, wellness, chiropractors and a little bit of everything for you to come out and see.”

D.R. Horton

Though D.R. Horton is a well-established presence throughout the country — the company has been around since 1978 and is the largest home builder in the United States — it is new to the Tulsa market, sales manager Christi Gillentine said.

“We’ve only been in Tulsa for about three years,” Gillentine said. “There are so many people moving to Tulsa, but there’s a lack of housing inventory here. We’re trying to solve the problems a lot of homebuyers here have been experiencing, whether it’s being able to afford a home or battling to buy a home these past few years.”

This year’s Home & Garden Show will be D.R. Horton’s first show in Tulsa. The company hopes to provide guests with both knowledge and entertainment at their booth, Gillentine said.

“We’re doing a bunch of giveaways, and we’re having a virtual reality experience for guests,” Gillentine said. “They can put on virtual reality headsets and walk through all the floor plans of homes that we’re building in the Tulsa area.”

Though there are many home builders serving the greater Tulsa area, Gillentine said the main factors that set D.R. Horton apart are the affordable nature of their homes and the fact that they always have homes available for interested buyers.

“The biggest difference with us is that we always have homes that are completely move-in ready and are constantly available for buyers,” Gillentine said.

You can visit D.R. Horton’s booth at space 2424 at the Home & Garden Show.

Tulsa Master Gardeners

For all things plant- and gardening-related, look no further than the Tulsa Master Gardeners’ booth at the home and garden show. These gardening experts certainly have a green thumb and are looking forward to sharing their knowledge with guests at the Home & Garden Show, master gardener Terri Cain said.

“Our main goal is to share research-based horticulture education,” Cain said. “This is our first Home & Garden Show since 2020, so we’re all really looking forward to it.”

The Tulsa Master Gardeners' booth will be based around the theme of gardening for a purpose, focusing on helping others cultivate gardens conducive for pollinators and insects, Cain said.

“Since native and pollinator plants have been an important thing in the past few years, we decided we wanted to show people that there’s a purpose for everything — whether it’s a plant or an insect — in our ecosystem,” Cain said. “It’s more than just growing things in the dirt — there’s a purpose behind it all.”

In addition to having both a pollinator garden and a native habitat garden on display, the Tulsa Master Gardeners will have a tree-planting demonstration and a roughleaf dogwood seedling giveaway, Cain said. The organization is also partnering with the Euchee Butterfly Farm, who will lend its massive caterpillar statue to the booth for photo opportunities.

You can check out the Tulsa Master Gardeners' booth at space 2828 at the Home & Garden Show.

Oklahoma Natural Gas

Oklahoma Natural Gas has had a presence at the annual Home & Garden Show for over 50 years. The company, which provides over 900,000 Oklahomans with natural gas, is always happy to interact with the customers who use their products on a daily basis, senior market development representative Brandon Rainbolt said.

“It’s always an exciting time for us to return every year, support the community and see our customers face-to-face,” Rainbolt said.

“People use our product every single day for cooking, heating and drying their clothes,” public relations manager Chad Previch said. “It’s fun to see them come up to us and interact with the folks in our booth.”

At the Home & Garden Show, Oklahoma Natural Gas will have live demonstrations showing people the ease of cooking with natural gas, Rainbolt said.

“A few years ago, we brought back our Cooking With Gas stage,” Rainbolt said. “That will feature local chefs showcasing delicious recipes using natural gas. Natural gas is a favorite energy resource among chefs, so to see them use it at the show is exciting to me.”

ONG staff will also be present to provide guests with knowledge about rebates available to customers, Rainbolt said.

“We want to make sure everyone is aware of our energy efficiency rebates that we have on natural gas dryers, hot water tanks, furnaces, ranges and things like that,” Rainbolt said.

Visit the Oklahoma Natural Gas booth at the Home & Garden Show at space 2625.

Tulsa New Holland

Farm equipment dealer Tulsa New Holland is a family business through and through.

Current president Travis McCrate took over the position from his father, who started the company, six years ago. Much before he worked his way up through the company, McCrate would help the business work the Home & Garden Show. He estimates his first attendance was in third grade.

What sets Tulsa New Holland apart, McCrate said, is that the business treats its customers like family, too.

“Our slogan at our store has always been ‘Your partner for life’ — we want it to be a partnership where we take care of our customers,” McCrate said. “A lot of our customers are more than just customers. They’re like friends and family to us because we’ve been working with many of them for 40 years.”

At this year’s Home & Garden Show, Tulsa New Holland will have a host of products from Stanley Black & Decker and DeWalt. For an exciting twist, DeWalt will bring its NASCAR racecar and racing team to the show.

“We’re going to have some really special stuff for people to see this year,” McCrate said.

As northeastern Oklahoma starts to see warmer weather, McCrate said he looks forward to helping people find the right equipment for their spring projects.

“People are ready to get out in their yards and start doing projects, whether that’s landscaping, mowing or meeting other needs they have,” McCrate said. “We want to offer them the best products at the best price because we’ll have some of the best deals of the season at the show.”

Connect with Tulsa New Holland at the Home & Garden Show at their booth in space 1505.

For more information about the Home & Garden Show or to purchase tickets ahead of time, visit tulsahba.com/home-garden-show-about-the-show.