The epitome of luxury: Spacious home has been completely updated

This week’s Showcase Home is a gorgeous estate that represents the epitome of luxury living in Tulsa.

Located in the private Sheridan Oaks Estates neighborhood, 8529 S. Maplewood Ave. is a stunning home with ample space for hosting and entertaining. This home features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a three-car garage and an amazing backyard pool.

Spanning 9,319 square feet on 1.59 acres, this home — custom-built by architect Douglas Walker — is filled with thousands of dollars’ worth of premium updates. The new owners will enjoy the home’s new roof, home automation system, hot water tank and HVAC systems that have made it completely move-in ready.

This home has a private gated entrance, making it feel especially safe and secure. Throughout the home, you’ll find other luxurious touches, such as multiple balconies, wood-burning fireplaces, custom cabinetry and more.

On the home’s first floor, you’ll find a beautiful formal dining room and well as a formal living room with views of the backyard. The gourmet kitchen is complemented by a breakfast nook that receives a lot of natural light.

Downstairs is also the luxury master wing, which has its own private study and sitting area with a fireplace. New owners will enjoy a spacious bedroom as well as a large walk-in closet and spa bathroom. A bonus room with a hidden safe as well as an exercise room can also be found in this wing.

Outside, a pool and outdoor living area serve as the perfect places to gather with friends and family.

A large dual staircase leads you upstairs, where you’ll find three bedroom suites, a game room with a wet bar, a theater room and a large walkout storage area.

For more information about this home or to schedule a tour, contact Deb Wilmoth, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-688-0570.