On an elevated lot overlooking the Terwilleger Heights neighborhood, we find this week’s Showcase Home, 2627 Terwilleger Blvd.

This classic Tudor home features four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and contains several flexible living spaces. It sits on a 0.25-acre lot and spans 3,025 square feet.

One of the most special features of this classic home is its ideal location, said listing agent Jackie Hanna of McGraw Realtors. The home is within walking distance of Utica Square, the Philbrook Museum and Woodward Park.

“For someone moving to Tulsa who wants to live in midtown, you won’t find a much better location than Terwilleger Heights,” Hanna said.

Though the home was built in 1927, the owners have made many updates to the home within the past two years that make it perfect for modern living while still maintaining its charm, Hanna said.

“This home has an updated feel to it, but there are still many of the architectural touches to it, like the arches, that give it character and make it feel special,” Hanna said.

Downstairs, you’ll find a spacious dining room as well as a living room with a gas fireplace and built-in bookshelves. The large eat-in kitchen is also connected to a flex room with windows facing the backyard.

Outside, a covered outdoor living area features a kitchen, TV and fireplace next to a large yard, making this area ideal for entertaining. A detached three-door garage can also be found here, which contains a full living quarters and bathroom above it. This space adds an additional 400 square feet to the home.

Inside, the home has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms on its second level. The finished basement, which adds another 650 square feet to the home, can easily be used as a home gym or playroom.

This home will be open all weekend by appointment. For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Jackie Hanna, McGraw Realtors, 918-260-9123.