Located in the Tanglewood Estates neighborhood, this week’s Showcase Home at 9418 S. Jamestown Ave. is a beautifully crafted house.

The home’s exterior is made of brick, stone and stucco, and inside its walls are three bedrooms, three full and two half-bathrooms. This house sits on a 0.3-acre lot and spans 4,045 square feet. In addition to several living spaces, the home also boasts a beautiful outdoor pool and spa, as well as a three-car garage.

This home was built in 2003 but has been extensively updated by the owners, said listing agent Mike Keys of McGraw Realtors.

“I sold the house to the current sellers four years ago, and they’ve gone in and touched just about every surface,” Keys said. “They’ve redone just about everything — the master bedroom, the bathroom, the living room, the office — and they’ve done a beautiful job with it.”

The home has new paint both inside and outside, as well as new hardware and window treatments. The owners have also redone the landscaping and have updated the pool and spa to make it perfect for this home’s next owners.

The elegant primary suite is full of luxurious touches, such as Carrara marble and Caesterstone.

The first floor living room is a bright and inviting space with plenty of built-in shelving to display photos, heirlooms or other special mementos. Adjacent to this space is the home office, an ideal place for working from home.

“It has beautiful, blue-gray built-in cabinets with a new desk and a cool light fixture — that’s my favorite (room in the house),” Keys said.

The kitchen boasts a large center island and a breakfast nook with plenty of natural light. An exquisite formal dining room perfect for hosting guests sits near the front of the home.

For more information about this home, contact Mike Keys, McGraw Realtors, 918-808-4780.