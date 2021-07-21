Stunning Philcrest home awaits a new family to fill it with memories

This week's showcase at 3506 E. 110th Place is a much-loved residence featuring lots of amenities and an open floor plan ideal for hosting family gatherings.
Owners Myrna and Maj. Fred Burki are downsizing and, while they will miss living in the home, they have many happy memories of the family celebrations they have enjoyed there, said their daughter, Deb Cramer, a Chinowth & Cohen Realtors agent who is listing the home.
Located a short distance from Jenks Southeast Elementary and Metro Tulsa Soccer Club's sports complex, the 6,132 square foot home includes four bedrooms, five full and one half bathrooms, an in-home gym, office and a lush backyard and pool area on almost an acre of land.
A bright, open foyer featuring a curved staircase with delicate scrollwork designs greets visitors to the home. The nearby formal dining room includes hardwood floors, a landscape mural painted by an artist from the Burkis’ hometown of Chicago, and extra-wide doorways to facilitate guests mingling about during gatherings.
Also made for entertaining, the great room features a stone fireplace, ample seating and floor-to-ceiling windows offering an impressive view of the backyard and greenbelt beyond.
The chef's kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, a built-in refrigerator and dishwasher with coordinating paneling, and a granite island with a six-burner gas cooktop, prep sink and extra dining space.
The spacious master suite features a cozy seating area with a fireplace and TV hookup, custom storage and atrium glass doors opening to a patio overlooking the backyard. The master bath includes a spa shower, heated floors and a jetted tub with a self-sanitizing feature and a decorative window painted by the Chicago artist.
Upstairs, additional en suite bedrooms can be found along with a handy home gym featuring a fun, hand-painted mural of fitness enthusiasts. For outdoor entertainment, the backyard and pool area offer an unbeatable combination of roominess, privacy and gorgeous landscape views.
An open house will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, contact Deb Cramer with Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-269-7118.