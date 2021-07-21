Stunning Philcrest home awaits a new family to fill it with memories

This week's showcase at 3506 E. 110th Place is a much-loved residence featuring lots of amenities and an open floor plan ideal for hosting family gatherings.

Owners Myrna and Maj. Fred Burki are downsizing and, while they will miss living in the home, they have many happy memories of the family celebrations they have enjoyed there, said their daughter, Deb Cramer, a Chinowth & Cohen Realtors agent who is listing the home.

Located a short distance from Jenks Southeast Elementary and Metro Tulsa Soccer Club's sports complex, the 6,132 square foot home includes four bedrooms, five full and one half bathrooms, an in-home gym, office and a lush backyard and pool area on almost an acre of land.

A bright, open foyer featuring a curved staircase with delicate scrollwork designs greets visitors to the home. The nearby formal dining room includes hardwood floors, a landscape mural painted by an artist from the Burkis’ hometown of Chicago, and extra-wide doorways to facilitate guests mingling about during gatherings.

Also made for entertaining, the great room features a stone fireplace, ample seating and floor-to-ceiling windows offering an impressive view of the backyard and greenbelt beyond.