 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stunning Philcrest home awaits a new family to fill it with memories
0 Comments

Stunning Philcrest home awaits a new family to fill it with memories

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This week's showcase at 3506 E. 110th Place is a much-loved residence featuring lots of amenities and an open floor plan ideal for hosting family gatherings.

Owners Myrna and Maj. Fred Burki are downsizing and, while they will miss living in the home, they have many happy memories of the family celebrations they have enjoyed there, said their daughter, Deb Cramer, a Chinowth & Cohen Realtors agent who is listing the home.

Located a short distance from Jenks Southeast Elementary and Metro Tulsa Soccer Club's sports complex, the 6,132 square foot home includes four bedrooms, five full and one half bathrooms, an in-home gym, office and a lush backyard and pool area on almost an acre of land.

A bright, open foyer featuring a curved staircase with delicate scrollwork designs greets visitors to the home. The nearby formal dining room includes hardwood floors, a landscape mural painted by an artist from the Burkis’ hometown of Chicago, and extra-wide doorways to facilitate guests mingling about during gatherings.

Also made for entertaining, the great room features a stone fireplace, ample seating and floor-to-ceiling windows offering an impressive view of the backyard and greenbelt beyond.

The chef's kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, a built-in refrigerator and dishwasher with coordinating paneling, and a granite island with a six-burner gas cooktop, prep sink and extra dining space.

The spacious master suite features a cozy seating area with a fireplace and TV hookup, custom storage and atrium glass doors opening to a patio overlooking the backyard. The master bath includes a spa shower, heated floors and a jetted tub with a self-sanitizing feature and a decorative window painted by the Chicago artist.

Upstairs, additional en suite bedrooms can be found along with a handy home gym featuring a fun, hand-painted mural of fitness enthusiasts. For outdoor entertainment, the backyard and pool area offer an unbeatable combination of roominess, privacy and gorgeous landscape views.

An open house will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, contact Deb Cramer with Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-269-7118.

nicole.marshall@tulsaworld.com

 

3506 E. 110th Place, Tulsa

PRICE: $695,000

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHS: 5 full, 1 half

GARAGE: 3

YEAR BUILT: 1981

LOT SIZE: .97 acre

SQ. FOOTAGE: 6,132

EXTERIOR: Stone, wood

SCHOOLS: Jenks

OFFERED BY: Deb Cramer | Chinowth & Cohen Realtors | 918-269-7118  |  OPEN HOUSE TOURS: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to properly use marinades to get the best results on the grill

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Owning art deco: Bring Tulsa's rich design history into your home
Home & Garden

Owning art deco: Bring Tulsa's rich design history into your home

  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

While the best of Tulsa’s classic art deco constructions can be seen at places such as Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, Will Rogers High School and the Oklahoma Natural Gas Building, experts say some elements of art deco — clean lines, geometric shapes, rich colors — are reemerging in modern interior home design.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News