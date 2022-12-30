 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Stunning estate: Home near The Oaks Country Club boasts amazing amenities

  • Updated
  • 0

This week’s Showcase Home, 3520 W. 77th St., is truly in a league of its own.

This gigantic estate near The Oaks Country Club spans nearly 10,000 square feet and sits on 1.54 acres. It has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

Built in 1999, this custom home is located in the highly desirable and gated Oak Leaf Estates community. Just behind this beautiful home is a 4-acre pond, featuring several water fountains and lit walkways.

This spacious, expansive home features high ceilings and copious windows, providing abundant natural light.

The master suite has a cozy fireplace as well as a spa-like master bathroom. This space includes separate vanities, a jacuzzi tub, a walk-in shower and heated floors. The large master closet has its own washer and dryer, a private spa and a home gym.

People are also reading…

Inside the home, you’ll find other amazing features such as separate offices, ideal for working from home. You’ll also find a tiered theater room that sits 14, complete with a full bar and even a ticket booth, perfect for hosting watch parties. Additionally, the home contains a mother-in-law suite with its own kitchen and bath, a seven-car garage and much more.

Outside, the home features a massive outdoor living area, including a large pool and spa, as well as a fireplace. During the spring, wisteria plants bloom throughout the outdoor area.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Amy Prosser, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-805-9713.

Featured video:

Scene Writers Jimmie Tramel, James Watts and Grace Wood share some of their most memorable stories of the past year.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

3520 W. 77th St. S.

PRICE: $2,000,000

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHS: 4.5+

GARAGE: 7

YEAR BUILT: 1999

LOT SIZE: 1.54 acre

SQ. FOOTAGE: 9,671 sq ft. 

EXTERIOR: Stone, stucco

SCHOOLS: Sapulpa

COMMUNITY: Oak Leaf Estates

OFFERED BY: Amy Prosser, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-805-9713 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New technology means your smartphone could soon check for Covid-19, flu or colds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert