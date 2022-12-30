Stunning estate: Home near The Oaks Country Club boasts amazing amenities

This week’s Showcase Home, 3520 W. 77th St., is truly in a league of its own.

This gigantic estate near The Oaks Country Club spans nearly 10,000 square feet and sits on 1.54 acres. It has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

Built in 1999, this custom home is located in the highly desirable and gated Oak Leaf Estates community. Just behind this beautiful home is a 4-acre pond, featuring several water fountains and lit walkways.

This spacious, expansive home features high ceilings and copious windows, providing abundant natural light.

The master suite has a cozy fireplace as well as a spa-like master bathroom. This space includes separate vanities, a jacuzzi tub, a walk-in shower and heated floors. The large master closet has its own washer and dryer, a private spa and a home gym.

Inside the home, you’ll find other amazing features such as separate offices, ideal for working from home. You’ll also find a tiered theater room that sits 14, complete with a full bar and even a ticket booth, perfect for hosting watch parties. Additionally, the home contains a mother-in-law suite with its own kitchen and bath, a seven-car garage and much more.

Outside, the home features a massive outdoor living area, including a large pool and spa, as well as a fireplace. During the spring, wisteria plants bloom throughout the outdoor area.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Amy Prosser, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-805-9713.

Featured video: