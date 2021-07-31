Stunning Cedar Ridge home offers style and comfort in a quiet gated community

This week’s showcase home is an elegantly appointed, one-owner residence featuring an easy-flow floor plan and lots of amenities.

Located at 5817 W. Vicksburg St. in the gated Berwick Fairways II addition, the 5,583-square-foot home boasts four bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms and a four-car garage on a large, professionally landscaped lot.

“It has a really unique floor plan that you don’t see in a lot of Tulsa homes,” said Gayle Roberts-Pisklo with Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, adding that the home also includes energy-saving spray-foam insulation.

The home’s expansive foyer is accented by soft, neutral walls, recessed lighting and hardwood floors in a mix of parquet and diamond patterns.

A wide, arched doorway leads from the foyer to a cozy family room that includes a fireplace with carved mantel, built-in bookshelves, ample seating and three picture windows offering views of the patio and backyard.