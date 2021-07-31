 Skip to main content
Stunning Cedar Ridge home offers style and comfort in a quiet gated community
Stunning Cedar Ridge home offers style and comfort in a quiet gated community

  • Updated
This week’s showcase home is an elegantly appointed, one-owner residence featuring an easy-flow floor plan and lots of amenities.

Located at 5817 W. Vicksburg St. in the gated Berwick Fairways II addition, the 5,583-square-foot home boasts four bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms and a four-car garage on a large, professionally landscaped lot.

“It has a really unique floor plan that you don’t see in a lot of Tulsa homes,” said Gayle Roberts-Pisklo with Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, adding that the home also includes energy-saving spray-foam insulation.

The home’s expansive foyer is accented by soft, neutral walls, recessed lighting and hardwood floors in a mix of parquet and diamond patterns.

A wide, arched doorway leads from the foyer to a cozy family room that includes a fireplace with carved mantel, built-in bookshelves, ample seating and three picture windows offering views of the patio and backyard.

The gourmet kitchen — a favorite spot for entertaining, according to the current owner — features built-in stainless steel appliances, granite counters, a large center island with breakfast bar, as well as a handy walk-in pantry with a Dutch door. The adjoining dining room features access to the patio and includes a wet bar with wine rack, storage for glassware and dishes and an under-counter refrigerator.

Also downstairs is a luxurious master suite with vaulted ceiling, a fireplace, separate seating area, TV hookup and a walk-in closet with multiple storage options. The spa-like master bath offers dual-sink vanities, a heated floor, a walk-in shower and a separate soaking tub with a frosted glass privacy window.

Additional stylishly appointed bedrooms with en suite baths can be found upstairs along with a spacious entertainment room with built-in snack bar.

For outdoor entertaining, the home’s roomy backyard and patio areas offer an unbeatable combination of space and privacy. The covered patio includes a retractable screen system for added comfort and overlooks a massive stone fireplace flanked by curved bench seating.

For more information, contact Gayle Roberts-Pisklo with Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-269-7035.

5817 W. Vicksburg St., Broken Arrow

PRICE: $1,189,000

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHS: 4 full, 1 half

GARAGE: 4

YEAR BUILT: 2015

LOT SIZE: .39 acre

SQ. FOOTAGE: 5,383

EXTERIOR: Stucco

SCHOOLS: Bixby

OFFERED BY: Gayle Roberts-Pisklo  | Chinowth & Cohen Realtors | 918-269-7035  |

