Located on a corner lot in the Highland Park Estates neighborhood of midtown Tulsa, 2003 E. 37th St. is a fully remodeled English Tudor home.

This fantastic home features five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-car garage. It spans nearly 4,000 square feet on a 0.28-acre lot.

Though the home has only had two owners, much as been done to both expand and preserve the home over the years, said listing agent Carrie DeWeese of Chinowth & Cohen Realtors. An entire wing was added to the eastern side of the home, along with a downstairs primary suite, a guest suite, and two more upstairs bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathrooms.

“This home had so much architectural charm already — it was like stepping back into the 1930s and finding a wonderful gift that just needed a little bit of polish and shine. I think it’s that 1930s architectural integrity that makes it have a sort of storybook charm.”

While significant efforts have been made to renovate the home, much of its original charm and features remain intact, such as the original hardwood floors and mortise door knobs.

Something that makes this home especially unique is its finished basement, which serves as another living area within the home, DeWeese said.

“In midtown, a lot of basements are just used for storage, but when layers of paneling were peeled back, a beautiful rock fireplace was discovered, so we decided to restore the area,” DeWeese said. “It was made into a really beautiful place that’s enjoyable to hang out in, so it’s one of my favorite areas of the home.”

The Highland Park Estates neighborhood is a nice area that’s close to all that midtown has to offer without having to worry about too much traffic, DeWeese said.

“It’s one of Tulsa’s prettiest areas that’s full of winding streets and trees,” DeWeese said. “You see people all day, every day walking their dogs or walking with strollers. It’s just quiet and peaceful.”

