Spruce up your holiday decorations with a homemade wreath

Wreaths, synonymous with holiday cheer, are the perfect way to make your home feel warm and welcoming this winter.

While purchasing a wreath online or from a local store is certainly an option, making one yourself might not be as difficult as you think, said Katie Allen and Jenny Rausch, co-owners of Anthousai Florals, 2411 E. Admiral Blvd.

Allen and Rausch are professional florists who are leading a series of workshops in November and December to teach people how to make the perfect homemade holiday wreath. Read on to see their best wreath-making tips and tricks.

Getting started

First, gather some materials before you start to make your holiday wreath.

For your base, Allen and Rausch said using a grapevine wreath from a craft store is much easier to work with than a metal wire wreath because you can stick the greenery directly into it, rather than securing it with a wire.

Next, find two or three types of winter greenery, which you can buy at stores such as Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s or from local wholesalers. You can also gather greenery yourself just by walking around outside.

“It can be really fun to forage the greenery yourself, which means just keeping your eyes open and looking around your neighborhood or backyard,” Allen said. “There are so many pretty greens this time of year, like juniper and cypress, that would work perfectly for this.”

To decorate your wreath, Allen and Rausch recommend choosing a dehydrated citrus fruit — oranges, lemons or limes will work. Additionally, you can use pine cones, bells, dried flowers and ribbon to adorn your wreath.

For tools, you’ll need floral shears, scissors, a wire cutter and floral wire to secure some of the adornments. A hot glue gun is not required but may be helpful to attach the dried flowers.

Building a base

Once you’ve gathered your greenery, choose one piece — ideally whichever is the thickest or largest — to start with. It’s best to cut each piece a little longer at first, as you can always cut off more of the length later, Allen said. You might need to cut some of the smaller branches off each piece to make them fit in the grapevine wreath better.

Form a base layer by sticking pieces of one type of greenery into the grapevine wreath — no need for floral wire or glue, as the wreath will hold the greenery.

You will want to create a base with one type of greenery before moving onto another type so it looks more cohesive, Rausch said. Make sure each piece is laying in the same direction to create some flow and movement. Once you’ve attached several pieces of the first type of greenery, layer the other types on top of them and secure them into the wreath, making sure to only work with one type at a time.

As you’re attaching greenery, it’s helpful to continuously hold your wreath upright so you can see if there are any gaps where the grapevine is showing through.

Add a few small pieces of greenery going in the opposite direction at the bottom of your wreath. This spot is where you’ll attach a ribbon when you’re finished.

When you’ve formed a base of winter greenery to your liking, you’re ready to decorate.

Adding decorations

Next, attach the adornments in small groups of three. Working in odd numbers is visually easier to style and lends to a more natural look, whereas even numbers feel like they need to be perfectly symmetrical, Allen and Rausch said.

It’s better to create small clusters of decorations rather than distributing them evenly throughout the wreath, Allen said.

“You want to create little visual moments here and there,” Allen said. “That way, it feels more intentional.”

When attaching pinecones, wrap a long piece of floral wire around where the pinecone’s seeds form a little shelf. Once you’ve wrapped the wire around the pinecone, twist it tight. Stick the remaining wire through the greenery all the way to the grapevine. Twist the wire again, then cut off the excess.

Once you’ve added your preferred number of pinecones, add pieces of dehydrated citrus to accent them. Stick two ends of a long piece of floral wire through either the center or near the peel of each piece of fruit, then twist them tightly. Stick the remaining length of floral wire through the greenery all the way to the grapevine. Twist the wire once again to secure it, then cut off the excess.

Your last decoration should be the dried flowers of your choice because they’re the most delicate, Rausch said. She recommends Etsy for a wide selection of dried blooms.

“Wait to add the flowers in last because they’re a light, floaty texture,” Rausch said. “They’ll be like the snow on top of your greenery.”

Lay the dried flowers in the same direction as your greenery. You can attach them using hot glue, making sure to attach them to the grapevine itself, rather than on top of the greenery.

Wrapping up

Once your wreath is decorated to your liking, finish it off with a ribbon and bell.

Cut a long piece of ribbon and wrap it around your wreath where the pieces of greenery meet. Tie the ribbon in a knot first, then take a piece of floral wire and feed it through one of your bells. Feed the wire through the knot to conceal it, then tie the ribbon into a fluffy bow to finish.

Making it last

Spritzing your wreath with water can help it last even longer through the holidays, Allen said.

“These wreaths are really fun because if you mist them with water, they’ll stay fresh through the whole holiday season,” Allen said. “But even if you don’t mist them, they’ll crisp up a little bit but will still look really pretty and seasonal for a long time.”

