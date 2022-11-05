Spice things up with these fall-friendly scents

No season is able to elicit warm, fuzzy feelings inside of us quite as much as fall can.

If you’ve ever sat bundled up in a sweater by a fire, sipped apple cider as you watched the leaves change or cooked hearty food with family, you know there’s no shortage of things to love about the fall season.

Luckily for Tulsans, there are several businesses that can help you re-create that cozy fall feeling anytime with their handmade products. These comforting and warm aromas are so wonderful that you might even want to burn them year-round.

Magnolia Soap & Bath Co.

For a wide variety of fall scents, look no further than Magnolia Soap & Bath Co., 1325 E. 15th St.

For their 2022 fall collection, candlemakers at Magnolia curated a host of smells, including Vanilla Sugar Cookie, Sweet Tater Pie, Pumpkin Latte, Caramel Apple, Apple Spice and their best seller — called Fall Y’all — which can be compared to a smell called Leaves created by Bath & Body Works.

Any of these candle scents are available in a pumpkin or cross-shaped dough bowl, a glass vessel, or any other vessel available at their make-and-take candle bar.

What’s more, any candle scent in the store also has a matching soap to go along with it.

“All of our stuff matches, so you can buy a whole set of hand soaps, body soaps and candles in one of our fall scents,” said Scottie Lawrence, owner of Magnolia Soap & Bath Co.

For Lawrence, the fall candle and soap scents at Magnolia represent all the things she loves about the fall season.

“I love all things fall and I love food scents, so this collection just marries that together perfectly,” Lawrence said. “It just feels like change and rejuvenation, since the whole year starts over for me in the fall. These scents just make me feel happy and they make my house feel warm.”

Magnolia pours all of its candles in-store. There’s nothing like the experience of shopping for candles locally and supporting a local business, Lawrence said.

“Handcrafted items are very important,” Lawrence said. “You can create a candle in our store or shop for one of our pre-made candles and get something for yourself, or create a gift for other people. Keeping up with local purchases, whether it’s us or other stores, is so important this holiday season.”

All fall scents are available to purchase in-store at Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. now. Some scents, such as Vanilla Sugar Cookie, will be carried over to the Christmas season.

Tulsa Candle Co.

Erin Patterson, the owner of Tulsa Candle Co., has created seven distinct scents for her fall collection that are available for purchase through the end of the year.

“Whenever I create the collections, I try to always make several different types of scents — something spiced, something sweet, something woodsy and something fresh,” Patterson said.

This year, Patterson’s collection has a variety of scents like Banana Nut Bread, Caramel Pecan Latte, Cinnamon Chai, Log Cabin — “Imagine being in a forest in a log cabin with a roaring fire going,” Patterson said — Spiced Autumn Apple, Pumpkin Rum Cake and Warm Plum and Patchouli.

Patterson said her Log Cabin and Cinnamon Chai scents are favorites among her customers. The process for creating her candle scents is not unlike baking, with a lot of trial and error and experimenting to create the right formula. As a one-woman business, Patterson said she creates all the candles by herself in-house.

The mission Patterson had in mind for creating her fall candle collection is helping her customers feel a sense of happiness and sentimentality, she said.

“Something I always think about when I create my candle scents is, ‘Will this bring you happy memories, or will it help you create new ones?’” Patterson said. “Fall, for me, is so nostalgic — you get heavy notes of maple or caramel that you don’t get any other time of year. You always associate those smells with fall and the things that come with it, like happy times of gathering with friends and family and being outside.”

Consumers should shop for candles locally not only because their purchase will support a local business, but because they have the chance to know exactly what goes into each product, Patterson said.

“When you shop for things that are local and handmade, you have a person in your community who is a master of the craft who can tell you how it’s made, who made it and what goes into it,” Patterson said. “There’s a lot of attention given to locally made crafts and goods, and a lot of love that’s put into them.”

Patterson’s candles can be purchased online at tulsacandlecompany.com. She offers free delivery for customers in the Tulsa area. Her candles are also available at Ziegler Art Supplies, 6 N. Lewis Ave., and Midtown Hardware Tulsa, 4311 E. 31st St.

Other local favorites

Grumpy’s Garden, 1140 E. 15th St., has a plethora of fall-friendly products for all to enjoy, including those that produce the scents of fall. Browse their large selection of chimeneas of all shapes and sizes, piñon wood, incense and ceramic pumpkins perfect for decorating your exterior or interior.

The Nest on Cherry Street, 1350 E. 15th St., offers a variety of cozy candle scents that can also be enjoyed year-round. Shop in-store or online for candle scents like Driftwood (warm, peppery tobacco), Forest Pine (pine needles and eucalyptus), Oak Moss (white amber and moss), Balsam Fir (notes of Balsam fir and rosemary) and many others. Because their candles come in a variety of sizes, they’re great for gifts or personal enjoyment.

Beaujo Candle Co. is offering various fall-forward candles this season, including Cranberry Woods (cranberry, currant, pine), Witchy Woman (clove, ginger, anise, black pepper, cedar, spice and sandalwood) and Pumpkin Rum Cake (cinnamon, pumpkin, nutmeg, clove, rum and tonka bean). The candles are available at Bella Vita Spa and Salon, 10424 S. 82nd East Ave., and Midtown Hardware Tulsa. Products will also be available at Eastwood Baptist Church, 948 S. 91st East Ave., on Nov. 19, and at 181 Ranch, 3913 E. 181st St., on Dec. 2, 3 and 4.