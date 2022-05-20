Southern Hills-area homeowners on front row for PGA Championship: 'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all of us'

The 2022 PGA Championship is drawing tens of thousands of guests from across Oklahoma and the country to Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa to watch their favorite professional golfers compete for the Wanamaker Trophy.

The tournament was originally supposed to take place at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, but was relocated to Southern Hills in light of the January 6 Capitol Hill riots.

The PGA’s decision to choose Southern Hills as the location for its 2022 championship is a momentous acquisition for both the country club and Tulsa as a whole — but how do the people living adjacent to the golf course feel about the event?

“We are absolutely thrilled,” said Jim Davidson, a Southern Hills member who lives directly behind the course. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all of us.”

Jim and Sandra Davidson

Jim and Sandra Davidson have lived in their home behind Southern Hills for seven years but have been members there for 11. When the opportunity came to purchase their current home in Timberlane Heights, they knew they had to jump on it, even though the large estate wasn’t exactly what they were looking for at the time.

“Every time we came to Southern Hills, we came through the back gate on Timberlane, and we’d always say, ‘I’d live in any house on this street,’” Sandra Davidson said. “We were thinking of downsizing, but when this home came on the market, we knew we had to buy it — it was a one-day decision. We wanted to be close to Southern Hills.”

Jim Davidson, an avid golfer, said he enjoys all the perks that come with being located close to the course. Moreover, he feels grateful for the opportunity to be a Southern Hills member during such important occasions as the 2022 PGA Championship.

“We and everyone who lives on our street is really supportive of the PGA — everyone is having parties and really wants to take advantage of the whole essence of (the championship)” said Jim Davidson.

Hosting the PGA Championships does not come without its sacrifices for members of the country club — but it’s well worth it, Jim Davidson said.

“It really affects the members a lot because it takes away our course for a certain period of time,” Jim Davidson said. “We had course renovations that lasted about a year, and then we hosted the (KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship) last year, so that really affected our playing. But this is an opportunity that doesn’t come around often — it probably won’t happen again in my lifetime — so it’s wonderful for Tulsa and Southern Hills.”

For the Davidsons, the PGA tournament is more than just an excuse to watch golf — it’s a chance to reconnect. The couple will host several out-of-state family members, friends and clients at their home.

“For us, it’s all about having the opportunity to get all of our friends together so they can witness this great thing we’ve got going on at Southern Hills,” Jim Davidson said.

“Southern Hills is just such a beautiful place — I know everyone’s going to enjoy it,” Sandra Davidson said. “I’m glad people are here. Tulsa is such a great place, and I like for people to see that.”

Ken Klein

Ken Klein is the principal builder behind the Villas at Southern Hills, a 10-home community located just off of the 15th green. The homes are constructed in a Spanish style, modeled after homes found in Santa Barbara, California, Klein said.

A member of the country club for 28 years, Klein started building the community in 2005; in 2007 he moved in just in time for the 89th PGA Championship, also hosted by Southern Hills. Because Klein’s home’s position essentially gives him a front-row seat to the tournament, he was able to easily watch Tiger Woods cinch the victory back in 2007.

“You can’t ask for a better neighbor than one of the top golf courses in the country,” Klein said.

When he heard the 2022 PGA Championship would be held at Southern Hills, he felt elated, Klein said.

“It just further ingrains Southern Hills in the culture of golf throughout the country, and throughout the world — this is a tough course, and it will challenge these players,” Klein said. “In terms of membership, it’s a very positive thing. Some of our golfers don’t like being closed out of golfing here for two or three weeks, but that’s a small price to pay.”

Because Klein’s community lies directly next to the course, he has been in constant communication with higher-ups at the PGA, who have been extremely considerate, Klein said.

“Evan Crowder, the tournament’s director of operations, is a master of logistics. ... He’s been unbelievably accommodating,” Klein said. “He was very open to creating an access point off of our community for our residents, their friends and family so they can have direct access to the course. There are really no negatives for us.”

Klein said he’s excited to welcome family and friends in town to enjoy the tournament from his prime location on the course. He hopes it won’t be the last time it takes place in Tulsa.

“We have out-of-town guests coming, so we’ll be actively engaged in the tournament and taking advantage of a little socializing, too,” Klein said. “We want the PGA to return to Tulsa as often as possible.”

Carrie Van Pelt

The Van Pelt family figuratively eats, sleeps and breathes golf, so when they heard the 2022 PGA Championship was coming to their own back yard, Carrie Van Pelt said they knew they had to go all out.

Carrie Van Pelt is married to professional golfer Bo Van Pelt, and while he’s not participating in the tournament, the couple are commemorating the occasion by welcoming 26 guests to stay in their Timberlane Heights home behind Southern Hills.

Despite their house already being full, the couple has been hosting several parties at their home leading up to the tournament, with guests including friends, tournament personnel and even an ABC News team.

“I’m just excited to have so many friends coming to Tulsa, so we can show them what our city is about,” Carrie Van Pelt said. “It’s great for Tulsa to have such a big event to look forward to — it gives the community a lot of excitement.”

The Van Pelts have been members at Southern Hills for 10 years, and while they knew the tournament would be a huge undertaking for the country club, they didn’t realize just how much work went into getting the course PGA-ready — a process that’s been in the works for a year, Carrie Van Pelt said.

“I’ve always known what goes into putting on a golf tournament, but I don’t think you have a true understanding of it until you’ve watched it from our vantage point,” Carrie Van Pelt said. “It just gives you an appreciation of how big the event truly is and the spotlight that will be on Tulsa and our community.”

From the Van Pelt home — which they’ve lived in for five years — the family and their guests can easily walk or take a golf cart down to the course, which they plan to do frequently throughout the tournament, said Carrie Van Pelt.

Judy Weinkauf

Judy Weinkauf lived next to the Southern Hills for 44 years before deciding to sell her home, which directly borders the golf course, earlier this year.

The private, midcentury-modern estate, built in 1959, sits on nearly eight acres of property next to the golf course.

The home is tucked away behind some tree coverage but can still be seen from the course, providing just the right amount of privacy, Weinkauf said.

“(The people at Southern Hills) were such wonderful neighbors to us,” Weinkauf said. “With our property combined with the expansive Southern Hills course, it just created an expanse of nature and of green — it’s just beautiful. You couldn’t live anywhere nicer.”

Weinkauf was there for the 2007 PGA Championship and said the tournament was something she enjoyed getting to see from her home.

“(The tournament) was quite an investment, (but) that’s something I’ve always appreciated about Southern Hills — always ahead of the curve, always striving to improve — truly hands-on management,” Weinkauf said. “I love the excitement of it all — my place is a hidden gem next to it.”

Weinkauf said she’s excited for the 2022 PGA Championships, and while she won’t be there watching from her home — nicknamed the ‘Timberlane Resort’ — she appreciates the benefits it will bring to Tulsa and Southern Hills.

“You can look at it as a lot of turmoil and activity happening, but I don’t look at it that way — I’m always glad when something new is coming to town because I think it exposes Tulsa as almost a hidden secret,” Weinkauf said. “I’m glad we’re hosting the PGA because we have a lot to offer.”

Weinkauf said she hopes the next owners of her home are a family who can appreciate its ideal location and all that comes with it.

