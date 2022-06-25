Sick of the heat? Local HVAC expert answers burning questions about AC units this summer

Summer in Oklahoma has arrived in full force, and by the looks of weather forecasts, our local climate is only growing hotter.

During these heat waves, you may find yourself relying heavily on your home’s air conditioner as a way to quell the rising temperatures. We spoke with an HVAC specialist to learn some helpful tips to make sure you get the most out of your AC unit during these hot summer months, saving you time and money in the process. Seth Jacobsen is the owner of JayCo Heat & Air, a local company specializing in residential and commercial HVAC installations, repairs and maintenance. Jacobsen has over 20 years’ experience in the heating and cooling industry.

What are some ways you can save money on your AC bill during the summer?

“The single most important thing when it comes to saving money on your air conditioning system is to have the condensing unit washed every year. Ninety percent of my service calls after June 15 are from folks who have not washed their condensing units — it causes more failures and energy consumption than any other thing. It is possible, with several precautions, to wash it yourself, but we recommend having a professional actually clean it.”

When should I consider replacing my AC unit?

“If yours has lasted 15 years, you should consider yourself lucky! I’ve got some clients’ systems that are almost 40 years old, but they’re extremely inefficient — they consume about double the electricity than a new one will. I recommend budgeting for a replacement when the system is around 13 to 15 years old. You can bank on replacing it somewhere at the 15-year mark.”

What is a good resting temperature to leave your thermostat on when you’re not home?

“In the summer, you want to set it 4 degrees above where you’re normally comfortable when you’re home. Everyone’s thermostat is going to read a slightly different temperature than what the house actually is, due to the location of the thermostat — if it catches a breeze from an outside door, if the sun is shining on it — but a general rule is 4 degrees higher in the summer, and 4 degrees lower in the winter.”

When should I consider changing my filters?

“Everybody’s air filter changes are dependent on a number of factors. In my house, I have kids, dogs and people coming in and out all the time, so I have to change my filters monthly. In houses where you have less activity or you have carpets, you might only have to change your filter every three months and be fine. It depends on how dirty your filter gets, and one way to judge that is by taking your filter, holding it up to the light and seeing if you can see through it. If it’s exceptionally dirty and you can’t see through it, you should change it.”

What role do air ducts play in how well your AC is working, and how do you know if there’s a problem with them?

“Correctly-sized ductwork is essential to an AC system. You can only pull out as much heat from the house as you can move air, so if it’s too small, you won’t be able to absorb the heat from the home. If it’s too big, you won’t get good air distribution. From a maintenance standpoint, the most important part of ductwork is making sure that it’s sealed to the AC system, wherever it’s located in your home.

“As a rule of thumb, if your attic is way cooler than normal in the summertime, you probably have a duct leak. If the closet where your AC system, heater and evaporator are located are excessively cool in the summer or warm in the winter, you’ve got duct leaks that need to be sealed up.”

How can I improve the air quality in my home this summer?

“Having your ducts sealed, installing UV lights in the return air ducts to kill pathogens, and finding an appropriate MERV-rated filter. A MERV rating is the density of the filter, so the higher the MERV rating, the finer the filtration is, but you should be careful because a filter can actually be too good, which makes it restrict the airflow system, causing it to freeze up. The correct MERV rating can be determined by a technician using a duct work pressure test.”

Why does my AC work better in some rooms of my home than others, and how can I alleviate this?

“Poor circulation is generally because of incorrectly sized ductwork, and that happens in the rooms that are farthest from where the furnace or the blower is. Those rooms don’t get as much airflow, so the best thing to do is to always keep your doors open so the air will flow through the house. Or, make sure that your doors have a 1-inch gap at the bottom between the floor and the bottom of the door.”

When should I schedule maintenance for my AC unit?

“Twice a year generally does the trick. That’s sometime in the spring for the AC side of things, where we disassemble the condensing unit outside and clean it, check the refrigerant charge, check the filters and look over everything. It needs to be at least 80 degrees outside for technicians to check for proper refrigerant charge. For fall maintenance, we tell people to try to get it done before Thanksgiving. There’s much less maintenance for furnaces than AC systems, but it’s still necessary each year.”

What are the most common mistakes you see people make with their AC units?

“Resetting a tripped breaker on a condensing unit — if this happens to you, call an expert to check it out, or you could cause catastrophic damage to your system.

“Some people will turn their AC completely off during the day when they’re not home, and that’s absolutely no good. The heat load becomes so much during the day that it could take up to 24 hours for your AC system to pull the temperature and humidity down to an acceptable level. That’s why we recommend only a 4-degree differential in the summertime.”

