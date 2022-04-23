Sick of spring allergies? Doctors provide 7 ways to knock out allergens at home

Bright yellow daffodils are popping up everywhere, robins and blackbirds mark the start of each morning with their songs, butterflies and bumblebees are beginning to emerge — all are signs that spring is in the air.

Unfortunately, this means allergens are in the air, too.

High amounts of tree pollens, such as oak and cedar, recently prompted allergy alerts. This week’s pollen counts include “extremely high” levels of pecan, ash, mulberry, sycamore and oak, said Dr. Greg Metz of the Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic. Grasses like bermuda, fescue and Timothy are growing, too.

Allergy alerts are expected to continue for several more weeks. Rain in the forecast is likely to exacerbate the problem. It briefly washes the pollen from the air, but the trees pollinate even more afterward, Metz said.

Many people are feeling the unwanted affects of spring allergies: nasal congestion, a runny nose, itchy eyes, sneezing and more.

Fortunately, allergy experts say there are ways to manage allergens. From cleaning solutions to preventative measures, here are seven ways to take action against nettlesome allergens in your home this spring.

1. Reexamine flooring and furniture

Certain types of fabrics and materials are worse than others for concealing allergens, said Dr. James Love, a physician at the Allergy Clinic of Tulsa.

“Carpet and upholstered furniture certainly harbor a lot of allergens, and if you have pets, it’s hard to get your carpet 100% clean, so having floors that are hardwood, tile or cement are helpful,” Love said. “No carpet is better than carpet, and leather and vinyl furniture are better than upholstered, fabric furniture.”

2. Wash bedding regularly

Bedding — especially pillowcases — is an easy place for pollen to settle, said Dr. Jane Purser, a physician at the Allergy Clinic of Tulsa.

“Washing your pillowcases and sheets more often can be very helpful, and I would focus heavily on pillowcases,” Purser said. “A lot of people come inside from spending a lot of time outside during the day and might not shower, so pollen will get on their pillowcases when they sleep and irritate them.”

For those especially sensitive to spring allergens, hypoallergenic bedding and pillows might be the best solution, Love said.

3. Don’t skimp on the shower

“Cleaning your shower with bleach solution is a good idea,” Love said. Some cleaning products can contain ingredients such as ammonia, d-limonene, formaldehyde and sodium lauryl sulfate, which can induce some of the same symptoms that allergens can.

The bathroom, however, is not the only place to focus on. Some allergens can lurk in your kitchen as well, said Love.

To fight off indoor allergens such as mold, don’t neglect your garbage disposal.

“Keeping your garbage disposal empty and free of debris is never a bad thing,” Love said. “They can be a big source of mold because of all the decaying vegetable matter in them.”

4. Always rinse off before bed

“The biggest issue is people get pollen stuck in their eyelashes,” Purser said. “I always encourage people who spend a lot of time outdoors in the spring and have allergies to shower every night before they go to sleep and use baby shampoo to get pollen off their eyelashes and eyebrows.”

Purser said she also recommends using a saltwater solution to clean pollen out of your nose. Over-the-counter preventative eye drops can also help lessen the effects of pollen on your eyes.

5. Manage pesky pet dander

Pets can easily track dust and pollen on their fur, which can cause negative effects for their owners when they inevitably shed. Pet owners know that staying on top of their animals’ shedding habits can be a daunting and often fruitless task. What’s more, sweeping and vacuuming may not actually be that effective, said Purser.

“The animals go out, do their business, and then they’re like little Swiffers — they come inside, shake their coats, and in comes the pollen,” Purser said. “Vacuum cleaning doesn’t really do that much — it actually just re-aerosolizes pollen.”

Love and Purser agree it might be best to invest in a HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter to regulate allergens brought in by pets.

“It drags air through a paper filter and circulates the air in your room about eight to 10 times an hour, which is a much higher rate than your air conditioner or heater would,” Love said. “They do a good job of getting the animal allergens out of the air.”

6. Beware allergens on clothing

“A lot of people in the spring will spend a lot of time outside mowing and gardening for hours at a time, so it’s not a bad idea to take off that clothing right when you come into your utility room — have a separate set of clothes or a robe waiting there and immediately put your dirty clothes into the washing machine,” Purser said.

Keep a pair of house shoes waiting by your door, too, Purser said.

“I think the act of not bringing your shoes into the bedroom is incredibly important, especially if you’ve been outside,” Purser said. “Leave a pair of slippers or flip flops at the door, so you don’t track in the mold or pollen that you’ve been walking through.”

7. Keep windows closed

“Unfortunately, if you’re highly allergic to pollen, it may be better, in the long run, to use air conditioning, rather than leaving your windows open,” Purser said. “And for those people with severe pollen allergies, driving their convertibles or opening up their sunroofs isn’t a good idea, either.”

If these methods of cleaning and prevention don’t quell your allergy symptoms, it might be worth it to seek medical treatment, Love and Purser said.

“For patients who are allergic to the outdoors and enjoy living life outside as a cyclist, or a triathlete or a baseball player, when nothing works and their allergies are still flowing like Mt. Vesuvius, they need to become as desensitized to the pollen allergies as possible,” Purser said. “That can be done now with both allergy shots and tablets under the tongue, which I think is important to know.”

